Orange County citizens have two weeks to share comments on the Virginia Department of Transportation proposed secondary six-year plan.
The plan outlines spending for transportation projects over a rolling six-year period. Projects, which include hard-surfacing, widening or other improvements (beyond safety or core maintenance) are prioritized by the board of supervisors.
A month ago, board members met electronically with VDOT staff in a work session to discuss anticipated funding and projects to include in the proposed 2021-2026 plan.
Unpaved state allocations can only be spent on an unpaved road with a minimum traffic count of 50 vehicles per day.
It combines those funds with TeleFee funds (which utilities pay VDOT to place their infrastructure within the right-of-way), which are not restricted to traffic count and can be applied to both paved and unpaved roads.
According to VDOT Resident Engineer Alan Saunders, Orange County has more than 358 miles of secondary roads in the state system, and nearly 304 miles of them are paved. The county has more than 54 miles of non-hard-surfaced roads, of which 39 qualify to be paved. The current six-year-plan includes nearly eight miles of unpaved roads.
At the opening of Tuesday’s public hearing, Saunders reported the board had $94,030 in TeleFee funds and $384,431 in unpaved state allocations for a total of $$478.461.
The proposed plan includes 15 projects—12 already part of the plan and three new additions the board recommended at the April 14 worksession. Those include hard-surfacing a mile of Jones Mill Road north of Spicers Mill Road, hard-surfacing two mile-long sections of Bushy Mountain Road (from Clark’s Mountain Road to 1.85 miles south of River Road (Route 636) and the rural addition of the nearly mile-long Harbor Drive near Lake Orange (near Kendall Road, Route 600) into the state road system.
Those projects join the rural additions of Enchanted Way and Mountain View Court, paving portions of Greenwood Road, Chicken Mountain Road, Matthews Mill Road and Old Office Road, already in the plan.
At the April work session, District 3 Supervisor Teel Goodwin highlighted the need to add Bushy Mountain Road to the plan. “That’s one where I hear a lot of complaints,” he said. “I know you all spend a lot of maintenance money out there.”
Saunders agreed. “We invest a lot of money to maintain that every time it rains,” he said.
District 2 Supervisor Jim White advocated for the inclusion of Harbor Drive in the county secondary road system. “That’s one that’s a high priority in my district primarily because of the high amount of traffic it handles.”
District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson requested Jones Mill Road be included as well.
Saunders said the portion of the unpaved road north of Spicers Mill, which floods frequently, would merit inclusion in the plan but paving the slope over the top of the hill would not. “We don’t have enough width in the roadway up and over the hill to qualify,” he said. “We’d need to look at another solution for that, such as pave-in-place with maintenance funds.”
Since the board public hearing was conducted electronically, without the public’s ability to comment or attend in-person, the county will accept written comments through Monday, May 25, at 5 p.m. Comments can be sent by mail to Alyson Simpson, P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or by email to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov. The plan is available for review at www.orangecountyva.gov. The board is expected to vote on the plan at its May 26 board meeting.
