Dear Sweet Second Graders,
You guys!! I miss you so much!! We've learned so much together this year and I had so much more planned for us to do! The great part is, you can still learn and grow because YOU have it in you to reach and do more! Stay kind and sweet and find ways to be a Central Star! Know that you are LOVED! I can't wait to see you soon! "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction YOU choose!" ~ Dr. Seuss. I can't wait to hear about all of the great things that you'll do in Third grade! Remember to visit us at Central! We're always here for you! BIG HUGS and HIGH FIVES!!
Love, Mrs. Peck
