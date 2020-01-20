Albemarle County police on Monday warned of a phone scam in which a caller identifies himself as Capt. Darrell Byers of the Albemarle County Police Department.

The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the person who answers, but the matter could also be resolved through a wire transfer of funds. Two people contacted the department to report the scam on Monday, according to a news release.

The Albemarle County Police Department does not contact individuals for wire transfers. Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and contact county police to report the call at (434) 977-9041.

