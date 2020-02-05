» ACC Men's Basketball: UVa vs. Louisville is screened for free at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-1333.

» Black History Month Celebration hosted by Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday with a tour of historic sites in and around Burley Middle School, followed by the opening of a student visual art gallery show and more. (434) 220-1493. 

» Black History Month Lecture: Passing in America is presented by Lisa Page and Catherine Kerrison and moderated by Clarence Page from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Monticello's David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center at 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 984-9800.

» Fluvanna SPCA benefits from a Pancake Breakfast held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Peace at 751 Hillsdale Drive. $5 suggested donation. (434) 973-1155.

» Fralin After Five: Arts & Crafts Night is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 155 Rugby Road. (434) 924-

» Galentines Showcase of works by women artists is hosted by Craft Cville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Old Metropolitan Hall at 101 E. Main St. (434) 960-0370.

» Historic Backstage Tours of the Paramount Theater take place at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and at 11 a.m. Feb. 15. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.

» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.

» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.

» New Dominion Bookshop holds Children's Storytime at 11 a.m. each Saturday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.

» Taste of Nelson29 offers tastings of the wines, beers and whiskey from the Nelson 29 Beverage Trail from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday along the Downtown Mall. $5. (434) 263-6100.

