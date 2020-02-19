» ACC Men’s Basketball: UVa vs. Pitt is screened for free at noon Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-1333.
» Albemarle County hosts a free screening of the film "Black Classrooms," a documentary by local filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Yancey Community Center at 7625 Porters Road in Esmont.
» Crozet Master Plan Update seeks community input on experiences finding housing in Crozet during a discussion from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at The Meadows Community Center at 5735 Meadows Drive. (434) 296-5832.
» Family Day at Dominion Energy celebrates Black History Month with living history demonstrations, hands-on children’s activities, and an old-fashioned schoolhouse lesson from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Sergeant Museum at 214 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. (540) 967-5975.
» Fralin After Five: Intimate Strangers is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 155 Rugby Road. (434) 924-3592.
» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.
» Louisa County Historical Society celebrates Black History Month with "Black Women's Political Culture in Virginia," delivered by Shennette Garrett-Scott, and a performance by the Spirit of Truth Community Choir from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church at 102 Meadow Ave. in Louisa. (540) 967-5975.
» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
» Monticello Re-imagined: A Special Illumination and Tour features animated exterior and interactive interior projection mapping that explore the space and history of Monticello, created by Jeff Dobrow, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Monticello. $15. (434) 984-9800.
» NAACP Fluvanna County Branch celebrates Black History Month with a special program featuring guest speaker Leontyne Clay Peck at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fork Union Community Center at 5725 James Madison Highway.
» New Dominion Bookshop holds Children’s Storytime at 11 a.m. each Saturday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.