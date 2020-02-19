» ACC Men’s Basketball: UVa vs. Pitt is screened for free at noon Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-1333.

» Albemarle County hosts a free screening of the film "Black Classrooms," a documentary by local filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Yancey Community Center at 7625 Porters Road in Esmont.

» Crozet Master Plan Update seeks community input on experiences finding housing in Crozet during a discussion from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at The Meadows Community Center at 5735 Meadows Drive. (434) 296-5832.

» Family Day at Dominion Energy celebrates Black History Month with living history demonstrations, hands-on children’s activities, and an old-fashioned schoolhouse lesson from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Sergeant Museum at 214 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. (540) 967-5975. 

» Fralin After Five: Intimate Strangers is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 155 Rugby Road. (434) 924-3592.

» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.

»  Louisa County Historical Society celebrates Black History Month with "Black Women's Political Culture in Virginia," delivered by Shennette Garrett-Scott, and a performance by the Spirit of Truth Community Choir from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church at 102 Meadow Ave. in Louisa. (540) 967-5975.

» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.

» Monticello Re-imagined: A Special Illumination and Tour features animated exterior and interactive interior projection mapping that explore the space and history of Monticello, created by Jeff Dobrow, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Monticello. $15. (434) 984-9800.

» NAACP Fluvanna County Branch celebrates Black History Month with a special program featuring guest speaker Leontyne Clay Peck at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fork Union Community Center at 5725 James Madison Highway.

» New Dominion Bookshop holds Children’s Storytime at 11 a.m. each Saturday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.

