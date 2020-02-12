» ACC Men’s Basketball: UVa vs. University of North Carolina is screened for free at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-1333.
» African American Read-In is sponsored by the Charlottesville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and features area youths reading excerpts from works by African American authors from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Covenant Church at 1025 E. Rio Road. (540) 272-8202.
» Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Youth Council celebrates Founder's Day with a program featuring keynote speaker Rick Turner at 4 p.m. Sunday at Burley Middle School at 901 Rose Hill Drive. Refreshments will be served after the program. (434) 220-1493.
» CharlottesvilleFamily Fun Fair and Camp Expo includes representatives from more than 80 summer camps along the East Coast for children and teens, and several giveaways, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at DoubleTree Hotel Charlottesville. ivylifeandstylemedia.com/home/products/expo/. (434) 984-4713.
» Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA holds the Cute Cupid Adoption Special with $14 adoption fees for dogs and cats that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 3355 Berkmar Drive. (434) 973-5959.
» Charlottesville Waldorf School holds an early childhood education open house for prospective students ages 2 through 6 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. cwaldorf.org. (434) 973-4678.
» Evening of Romance provides a studio theater performance by Charlottesville Ballet, wine tasting by DuCard Vineyards and hors d'oeuvres by The Shebeen Pub and Braai from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. or 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. 1885 Seminole Trail, Suite 203. Details and reservations: charlottesvilleballet.org. (434) 973-2555.
» Father-Daughter Valentine Dance is hosted by Charlottesville Parks and Recreation and includes photo booth and refreshments from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. 233 Fourth St. NW. Register in advance at webtrac.charlottesville.org. (434) 970-3622.
» Fralin After Five: Wine and Chocolate Tasting is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 155 Rugby Road. (434) 924-3592.
» Grower-Buyer Expo is hosted by Local Food Hub from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Old Metropolitan Hall at 101 E. Main St. It provides an opportunity for local farmers and producers to meet directly with area wholesale purchasers, broker purchasing relationships and enjoy product samples. (434) 430-5548.
» Historic Backstage Tours of the Paramount Theater take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.
» New Dominion Bookshop holds Children’s Storytime at 11 a.m. each Saturday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.