» Artfest in the West includes children's hands-on art activities, live performances, food, photo booth and art exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet. (434) 806-1149.
» CatVideoFest benefits the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Violet Crown Charlottesville on the Downtown Mall. (434) 529-3000.
» Indie Short Film Series screens "Home is Where the Hearth Is," "Place," "Baldwin Beauty," "Regret," "The Devil’s Harmony," "Benevolent BA" and "The Divide" beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Vinegar Hill Theatre. (434) 293-6992.
» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.
» Liberation and Freedom Days, commemorating the emancipation of 14,000 enslaved residents of Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville, will be celebrated with numerous events around Charlottesville from Sunday through March 8. Details and schedule at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org. (434) 260-8720.
» New Dominion Bookshop offers Children’s Storytime at 11 a.m. each Saturday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
» Repair Cafe provides repairs of small appliances, clothing, bikes, jewelry, toys and other household items by volunteers from Cville TimeBank from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Habitat Store at 1221 Harris St. (434) 531-3957.
» Sugar Hollow Bridges 5K and 10K Run benefits the White Hall Ruritan Club and begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at 5275 Sugar Hollow Road in White Hall. A pancake breakfast will follow. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/WhiteHall/SugarHollowBridges5and10KRun.
