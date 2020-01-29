» Father-Daughter Valentine Dance provides activities, crafts, refreshments and dancing led by the dancers of the Charlottesville Ballet from 1 to 3 p.m. or 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 1885 Seminole Trail, Suite 203. Details and reservations: charlottesvilleballet.org. (434) 973-2555.
» Fluvanna Free Swap provides the opportunity to bring anything that is no longer useful to you but might be useful to someone else and take anything that is useful to you from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Light Academy at 479 Cunningham Road in Palmyra. Details: lmfreeswap@gmail.com.
» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.
» Microchip and Rabies Vaccine Clinic is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA at 3355 Berkmar Drive. (434) 973-5959.
» The Seasons and the Groundhog's Shadow, a family-friendly walking tour exploring the science behind the groundhog's shadow, is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Montpelier. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
