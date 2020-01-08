» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.
» Roots and Remembrance: From the Descendants of Monticello’s Enslaved Families, a panel discussion, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.