» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.

» Roots and Remembrance: From the Descendants of Monticello’s Enslaved Families, a panel discussion, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.

