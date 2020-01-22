» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center presents public tours of its exhibitions at 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.

» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.

» Ragged Mountain Reservoir Hike is hosted by Wild Virginia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 1730 Reservoir Road. Register in advance at wildvirginia.org.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments