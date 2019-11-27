Boar’s Head Resort Grand Illumination includes carriage rides, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. 206 Ednam Drive. (434) 296-2181.

”A Christmas Story” Movie Party, including interactive props, is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Alamo Drafthouse at 375 Merchant Walk Square. (434) 326-5056.

Crozet Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday and will travel along Crozet Avenue from Wayland Park, turning east on Route 240 at the four-way stop signs and ending at Crozet Volunteer Fire Department. Santa will meet with children at the firehouse at the conclusion of the parade. (434) 823-4758.

Crozet Trolley Trip to the North Pole accepts reservations for a trolley that meets children ages 3 through 9 and their adult caregivers at the Crozet Square for a ride to the “North Pole” at Knight’s Gambit Vineyards for an afternoon of games, treats and a visit from Santa on Dec. 7, 14, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Details and reservations at crozettrolley.com/all-aboard-for-the-polar-express. (434) 422-7660.

Gordonsville Memorial Tree Lighting is held at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in downtown Gordonsville. (540) 832-1735.

Greene County Historical Society Holiday Open House featuring vendors, book signings and more is held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again Dec. 7 and 8 at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-2382.

Monticello Holiday Open House is held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.

Rotunda Planetarium Public Night is from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and again Dec. 6 and 19 at The Rotunda on UVa Grounds. rotundaplanetarium.org.

Scottsville Town Tree Lighting will be from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Canal Basin Square at 249 Main St. in Scottsville. (434) 286-2218.

UVa Lighting of the Lawn with seasonal music and festivities will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. (434) 924-3736.

