Blessing of the Hounds is at 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Grace Episcopal Church at 5607 Gordonsville Road in Keswick. (434) 293-3549.
Boar’s Head Turkey Trot 5K, benefiting UVa Children’s Hospital is at 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at Boars Head Inn on Ednam Drive. raceplace.com/events/55739/38th-annual-boar-s-head-turkey-trot. (434) 972-2237.
The Center Community Thanksgiving Potluck is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Please bring a side dish and reserve your spot by calling (434) 974-7756. 491 Hillsdale Drive.
The Center’s Fall Sale of gently used items is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday with a $5 early bird entry fee and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for free. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Community Investment Collaborative Resource Fair offers local entrepreneurs free individual consultations with attorneys, accountants, goal-setting coaches, insurance agents, financial coaches, human resources professionals, marketing professionals and more by appointment from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. cicville.org. (434) 218-3481.
Cornucopia Festival includes food, vendors, live music, children’s activities and a visit from Santa from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bandit’s Ridge at 5061 Broadstreet Road in Louisa. cornucopiafestivalva.com. (540) 205-4723.
Crozet Trolley Trip to the North Pole accepts reservations for a trolley that meets children ages 3 through 9 and their adult caregivers at the Crozet Square for a ride to the “North Pole” at Knight’s Gambit Vineyards for an afternoon of games, treats and a visit from Santa on Dec. 7, 14, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Details and reservations at crozettrolley.com/all-aboard-for-the-polar-express. (434) 422-7660.
Earlysville Turkey Trot 5K and Kids' Fun Run, benefiting Blue Ridge Food Bank, begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Rivanna Community Church at 601 Earlysville Green in Earlysville. app.racereach.com/event/earlysville-turkey-trot.
Girls Excelling in Math Fun Day offers girls in first through fourth grades an opportunity to explore math through hands-on activities with students and teachers from Village School from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Village School at 215 E. High St. villageschool.us. (434) 984-4404.
Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours of the Historic Paramount Theater are at 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
Mistletoe Market, hosted by the Junior League of Charlottesville, features local artisans and crafters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Charlottesville Fashion Square mall. (540) 570-9258.
Shakespeare on the Lawn is from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop at 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
Thanksgiving Community Dinner, hosted by Beth Car Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church and Piedmont Chapter — National Wild Turkey Foundation, is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Madison County Firehouse at 1223 N. Main St. in Madison. (540) 948-6918.
Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-Off includes free pictures with Santa, the Holiday CvilleCraft market, face painting, train rides and donations to Mason’s Toy Box from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Shops at Stonefield at 2100 Hydraulic Road. (434) 202-0132.
Turkey Toss Disc Golf Tournament is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Orange County Disc Golf Course at 14111 Litchfield Drive in Orange. Register in advance at (540) 672-5435.
Wintergreen Resort presents its speaker series with Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of the owner and granddaughter of the breeder of Secretariat, speaking from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pryor’s Porch at Wintergreen Resort. (434) 325-8148.
