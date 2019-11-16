The Albemarle boys cross country team got a taste of state championship success in 2017, when the Patriots used a strong team effort to win the first title in program history.
On Saturday, the Patriots returned to the top of the mountain.
Led by a second-place performance from Will Mackenzie, Albemarle won the VHSL Class 5 state championship for the second time in three years on Saturday at Great Meadow.
After narrowly winning the state championship in 2017, the Patriots won the 2019 in much more comfortable fashion, finishing with 52 points, 34 points better than second-place Deep Run (86 points). Freedom (South Riding) was third, followed by L.C. Bird and Stone Bridge.
Mackenzie led the way for AHS, finishing the Great Meadow course in 15:54 to earn runner-up honors behind Deep Run's Colby Burcham, who won individual honors in 15:36. Stephen Smith gave Albemarle two top 10 finishers by placing seventh in 16:11.
J.D. MacKnight finished 11th in 16:17, while Joe Yung was 13th in 16:18 to put four Patriots in the top 15. Harris Naseh was the fifth Albemarle runner into the chute, placing 26th in 16:42.
"As cliche as it sounds, coaching this team has been the dream," Albemarle coach Adrian Lorenzoni said. "The seniors, JD MacKnight, Will Mackenzie, Harris Naseh, and Sam Tamblre, have been an integral part of the team's culture since they were freshmen. And they have kept building this culture over the past four years. They are Albemarle cross country and everything it represents."
After last year's disappointing third-place finish at the state meet, Albemarle made it a goal to return to the top of the podium in 2019.
"Since that day last fall they have been on a mission to come back and win," Lorenzoni said.
Mission accomplished.
"Today, our boys ran the perfect race," Lorenzoni said. "They ran with a patience and confidence that only comes from years of experience."
Albemarle girls place second
The Albemarle girls cross country team raced to a third-place finish at the VHSL state cross country meet on Saturday at Great Meadow. Deep Run won the team title with 65 points, narrowly edging second-place Midlothian by just two points.
Arianna DeBoer led the charge for the Patriots, finishing third in 18:44. Madelyne Zarzyski was the second Albemarle runner to cross the finish line, placing 26th in 20:07. Olivia St. Amand was 30th, finishing the course in 20:23 to give AHS three top 30 runners.
Abby Murphy was 36th (20:31), while Hanna Guyton rounded out the top five Albemarle runners with a 41st-place finish in 20:38.00.
