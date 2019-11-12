After more than a year of searching, the Albemarle County School Board appears to have settled on a spot to build a $27 million, 400-student high school center.
The School Board wants the Board of Supervisors to transfer 15 acres of county-owned land off Galaxie Farm Lane near Monticello High School to the school division, according to a resolution included in the agenda for Thursday's board meeting.
Division spokesman Phil Giaramita said 133 Galaxie Farm Lane checked many of the division’s boxes for an ideal site. A committee of division staff members evaluated a dozen of potential sites.
"This one came out the strongest," he said.
School board members will vote on a resolution seeking a deed transfer at their Thursday meeting, but the Board of Supervisors ultimately will have to approve the move. The supervisors are expected to hold a public hearing on the issue.
The county purchased the 15.8-acre site in late 2000 as a land bank for a potential school or other facility, and has eyed the property for a number of uses, including as a site for the county’s courts and a trash and recycling center.
The decision to use the property for a school follows a lengthy search by the division, which will rely on the center to support its redesign of the high school experience.
The resolution was originally included in the online agenda for Wednesday’s joint meeting between the School Board and Board of Supervisors. Giaramiata said that posting was a mistake, and it was removed from the agenda on Tuesday afternoon.
Center II Plans
If the project moves ahead, Center II will be the first time the school division has built a new facility since 2002, when Baker-Butler Elementary opened.
The multi-million dollar investment is aimed at addressing capacity concerns at Albemarle and Western Albemarle High schools along with rethinking the high school experience, officials have said. The School Board decided on the center model in December 2017 following a years-long review of its high school facilities and community input.
The goal is for all of the division’s high school facilities — three comprehensive high schools, one charter and two centers — to function as one large campus for 4,000 students who can take classes at any of the buildings.
To test the concept, the division opened a pilot center, now known as Center I at Seminole Place, in fall 2018 inside leased space at the old Comdial building.
There, students earn credit through related projects they pick. Next school year, Center I will offer classes in an Information and Communications Technology Academy.
Center II’s programs haven’t been announced yet. Picking a site will allow the rest of the project to move forward. Quinn Evans Architects, a Richmond-based firm, was selected in January to complete the design work for Center II.
The School Board has discussed land acquisition in closed session 25 times since January 2018, according to board records.
The division wanted a location accessible to high school students throughout the county, and one that had potential for partnerships with local businesses or organizations.
Giaramita said that within a few miles of site are the University of Virginia, CFA Institute, the Downtown Mall, local and state government offices, nearby bus routes, Carter Mountain Orchard and Monticello.
Other key factors were the division’s timeline and cost. Officials want to open Center II for the 2022-23 school year.
“There’s no extensive re-zoning that would have risked the timeline,” Giaramita said of the proposed site.
The Galaxie Farm Lane location is behind Cale Elementary and less than a mile from Monticello High School. Giaramita said the committee wanted the center to stand on its own and have a separate identity from existing schools.
While it could be close to Monticello, Giaramita said the division doesn’t want it to be perceived as an annex of Monticello.
“It just happens to be across the street,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors originally allocated $35.1 million for building Center II, including buying the land. In April, division officials proposed building a smaller center for 400 students as opposed to 600 that would cost $27 million. The other funding was split up to pay for renovations at Scottsville and Red Hill elementaries as well as planning for a Crozet Elementary expansion.
Land use history
Scottsville District Supervisor Rick Randolph said that since he joined the Board of Supervisors in 2016, the board has looked at the site for a few possibilities.
“We've looked at it from the standpoint of a potential siting location for the courts, if we decided not to keep them downtown, that was one possibility in moving them out there,” he said.
Supervisors also discussed an economic development use for the property, Randolph said, as the site was part of a study in 2017.
“But in the end, I would agree that the original purpose by which it was set aside by the Board of Supervisors is probably the highest and best use for that land,” Randolph said.
In Albemarle’s Southern and Western Urban Neighborhoods Master Plan, part of the Comprehensive Plan, the future land use designation for the parcels is institutional. The area is also marked as a center, which are described as “focal points or places where people congregate,” and could be a school, park, major employment area, shopping area or a mixed use area.
The master plan says that civic uses are expected on these county-owned properties in the future, but that a “collaborative community process is needed before the county decides on the uses for the properties,” and that “the process should result in a small area plan for the center.”
At the April meeting of the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee, the members discussed and approved a resolution asking the Board of Supervisors to create a small area plan for the property.
Roger Schickedantz, one of the CAC co-chairs, presented the resolution to the board at its May 1 meeting.
“We would be very happy to work with the board on this, to volunteer our services and to do what we can to help move this ahead,” he said of a small area plan in May.
In the Master Plan, a connector road is also proposed for the area, and would connect Galaxie Farm Lane to Mill Creek Drive.
Developer Nicole Scro, who has proposed a residential development along Route 20 near Cale Elementary School, had originally proposed to construct a large portion of the connector road and had asked the county to convey 2.77 acres of the property where the new high school center will now be located for the road.
The Board of Supervisors declined to convey the land to Scro’s development, which has since been updated to remove the road and was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission in October.
Randolph said the high school center project and Scro’s development were “totally independent projects.” He said he was personally concerned about the proposed road’s effect on any future possibility of connecting the Cale Elementary school property to the proposed high school center site.
“As a supervisor, I was concerned about the transactional deal and its impact transformationally on the use of it, but my thinking really had nothing to do with the decision of the school board to pursue this particular piece of property at this particular piece of time — purely coincidental,” he said.
