North Stafford’s Victoria Barrett was recently named Commonwealth District volleyball player of the year.
On Tuesday night, the senior hitter showed why as she led the Wolverines to a 25-23, 19-25, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Jefferson District champion Albemarle in the Region 5D championship game.
Barrett registered a game-high 30 kills to go along with nine digs and three aces as North Stafford (16-6) claimed its third straight regional championship.
“It was amazing,” Barrett said. “I think our energy level helped and I think we just really wanted to win regions again. Sometimes we make some really good plays and that gets me really excited. The energy just stays there. I wasn’t expecting it and it definitely was a surprise for me. I think it definitely helped the whole team.”
The match began as a slugfest as both teams took turns seizing control early on. North Stafford built an early lead before Keira Roach reeled off five straight points and Adalee Lynch added two kills to give Albemarle a 14-11 lead.
Following a timeout, the Wolverines countered. Gabriella Figueroa tallied three kills and a block and Barrett added three more to give her team a 24-22 lead. After a side out, Alexis Allen hit a spike down the line to give her team a 25-23 win in Set 1.
Albemarle (24-4) responded in the second set with some strong net play of its own to level the match at 1-1. Annabelle Townsend registered four service points and six kills and Lynch chipped in four service points and five kills as the Patriots took Set 2, 25-19.
“I did think in the first two sets we battled pretty hard,” Albemarle coach Mark Ragland said. “We did a lot of nice things. We were passing well and when we do that, we tend to do pretty well.”
Set 3 belonged to Barrett and the Wolverines, who jumped out to a 13-5 lead and never looked back. The senior outside hitter, who’s verbally committed to play at New Mexico State, had seven kills, five service points and two aces as North Stafford cruised to a 25-12 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.
“She’s always been one of our big hitters, but she’s always had other leadership around her,” North Stafford coach Nicole Candelora said. “She’s had to really step up this year and be the leader. At the beginning, it was new to her, so she had to learn, and she’s just done a really great job and I’m proud of her and all of our girls.”
The fourth set was close early before Barrett’s athleticism and hustle helped seize control of the match. The senior had eight kills in the final set, including three with her left hand to put away points. She also had several key digs to keep points alive and help her team pull away for a 25-16 win.
“I don’t know if you can stop her, but you’ve got to try to slow her down a little bit,” Ragland said. “It’s tough, you’ve got to have some pretty big girls at the net to stop her because she hits the ball in so many spots. It’s not just one kid you can put up against her, you’ve got to have three that can block. It’s really hard for us to put up a block that’s going to stop her because she hits the ball so high that its over most blockers' hands.”
Candelora agreed.
“She’s been a starter for four years,” Candelora said. “I don’t think I’ve coached a kid like her before. She’s something special.”
After the match, Barrett and her team clutched the regional championship trophy and in unison starting singing a few bars of Queen’s “We Are The Champions” in celebration of their third straight regional crown.
In addition to Barrett's big night, Gabby Figueroa had nine kills, three blocks and two aces for North Stafford. Sydney Hart tallied eight kills, Xianna Dixon finished with five kills and Ibby Allen and Aubrey Lynch combined for 45 assists.
Lynch had 16 kills and two aces to lead Albemarle. Maya Winterhoff finished with 11 kills and two blocks and Townsend chipped in eight kills and six service points.
Despite the loss, Ragland said there’s plenty to learn from Tuesday’s game.
“I think the moment started to overcome us a little bit in sets three and four and they got some runs and we got tight and I think it was hard for us to recover, especially on defense,” he said. “To their credit, they put balls in a lot of different places. It wasn’t like they were drilling it in just one spot.”
Both teams advance to Saturday’s Class 5 state quarterfinals. North Stafford will host Stone Bridge, while Albemarle will travel to Briar Woods.
Ragland said his team will be ready.
“You try to pick yourself up off the floor and approach it as a new day,” Ragland said. “If we can just play our brand of volleyball. Play tough and battle on every point, we can be proud whenever we leave a gym. If we can do that, we’ll be alright.”
