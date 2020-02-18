Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.

City of Charlottesville accepts proposals through April 5 from community members, organizations and groups for events and programming for Unity Days 2020, which will take place Aug. 1 to 12. Details are at charlottesville.org.

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration is conducting in-person absentee voting for the March 3 Democratic Party Presidential Primary through Feb. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Room 142 of the Charlottesville Office of Elections and Voter Registration in the City Hall Annex at 120 Seventh St. NE. (434) 970-3312.

Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewlife.retreat.org and (800) 431-1754.

Piedmont Virginia Community College seeks nominations through March 15 for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award. Those nominated are PVCC alumni who have taken a class, earned a certification or graduated from PVCC and achieved local, state, regional or national recognition for their contributions and success. Details at pvcc.edu/donors-friends/distinguished alumni. (434) 961-5226.

Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.

United Way of Greater Charlottesville offers free tax preparation services to households with incomes of $55,000 or less. Appointments may be scheduled at cvilletaxaid.org or (434) 972-1703.

Virginia Career Works Center holds a job fair from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday and Feb. 27 at 944 Glenwood Station Lane, Suite 103. (434) 529-6791.

Virginia Department of Health has established an information page on its website about the coronavirus. vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. (434) 972-6217.

Tags

Load comments