Albemarle County seeks input from residents on key issues such as taxes, services and values. Feedback can be provided in the survey at virginia.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0jqRbEumvauimMt. (434) 243-5232.
Albemarle County Broadband Authority seeks input from county residents on their current internet speed to demonstrate the need for improved broadband access from providers. Information can be reported at broadbandsurvey.k12albemarle.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Chronic Pain Association holds support group meetings from 1 to 2 p.m. each Tuesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (516) 449-6161.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA provides spay/neuter surgeries through the Trap/Neuter/Return project for unsocialized cats living outdoors. The animals are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped and returned to their outdoor homes. Schedule an appointment by 3 p.m. Thursday by calling (434) 973-5959, Ext. 206.
City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration is conducting in-person absentee voting for the March 3 Democratic Party Presidential Primary through Feb. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Room 142 of the Charlottesville Office of Elections and Voter Registration in the City Hall Annex at 120 Seventh St. NE. (434) 970-3312.
Crozet Master Plan Workshop is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria of Western Albemarle High School. Register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/imagine-crozet-character-workshop-2-neighborhoods-housing-tickets-91318595377.
Monticello announces that children younger than 12 will not be charged an admission fee for general admission. Children between the ages of 12 and 18 will be charged $10, and adults can purchase $29 passes online or $33 tickets at the ticket office. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewlife retreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Piedmont Virginia Community College seeks nominations through March 15 for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award. Those nominated are PVCC alumni who have taken a class, earned a certification or graduated from PVCC and achieved local, state, regional or national recognition for their contributions and success. Details at pvcc.edu/donors-friends/distinguished Alumni. (434) 961-5226.
Piedmont Virginia Community College offers Getting Started Information Sessions for prospective students, offering information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at PVCC’s Main Campus, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosts Annie Marrs, family services director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, presenting “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia” during its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
United Way of Greater Charlottesville offers free tax preparation services to households with incomes of $55,000 or less. Appointments may be scheduled at cvilletaxaid.org or (434) 972-1703.
University of Virginia Apprenticeship Job Fair, for the four-year program with UVa Facilities Management, is from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at UVa Alumni Hall at 211 Emmet St. apprenticeship.fm.virginia.edu. (434) 243-3414.
Virginia Department of Health has established an information page on its website about the coronavirus. www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. (434) 972-6217.
Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting a survey on the Fifth Street Corridor and potential traffic solutions. Survey is at vdot5th streetstudy.metroquest.com.
