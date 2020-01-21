AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.

Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.

Charlottesville Fire Department accepts applications through Thursday from candidates for firefighter positions. Details and applications at governmentjobs.com/careers/charlottesville. (434) 981-9141.

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration is conducting in-person absentee voting for the March 3 Democratic Party Presidential Primary from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Feb. 29 in Room 142 of the Charlottesville Office of Elections and Voter Registration in the City Hall Annex at 120 Seventh St. NE. (434) 970-3312.

Ivy Material Utilization Center will close to the public Monday through Feb. 1 to complete necessary repairs to the fire-damaged Transfer Station. 4576 Dick Woods Road. (434) 977-2970.

Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.

Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.

United Way of Greater Charlottesville offers free tax preparation services to households with incomes of $55,000 or less beginning Monday. Appointments may be scheduled at cvilletaxaid.org or (434) 972-1703.

Virginia Career Works Job Fair, with more than 20 local employers, is from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road.

