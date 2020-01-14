AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club holds its monthly meeting with guest speaker Melinda Crawford, executive director of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority, at noon Wednesday at Blue Ridge Cafe at 8315 Seminole Drive in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
Charlottesville Fire Department accepts applications through Jan. 23 from candidates for firefighter positions. Details and applications at governmentjobs.com/careers/charlottesville. (434) 981-9141.
Christmas Tree Recycling is offered by Albemarle County through Sunday at Crozet Park, Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Darden Towe Park, Scottsville Community Center, Walnut Creek Park and McIntire Recycling Center. Trees will be chipped into mulch and be made available to the public for free beginning Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park. (434) 296-5844.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
United Way of Greater Charlottesville offers free tax preparation services to households with incomes of $55,000 or less beginning Jan. 27. Appointments may be scheduled at cvilletaxaid.org or (434) 972-1703.
