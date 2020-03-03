Albemarle-Charlottesville Branch NAACP meeting includes a presentation by members of the Albemarle County Public Schools administration on the Cultural Response Teaching Program at 6 p.m. Monday at Burley Middle School at 901 Rose Hill Drive. (434) 220-1493.
Albemarle County Farm Bureau accepts applications from Albemarle County high school students through May 1 for one of three $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to a student pursing a degree at a two- or four-year institution of higher learning that leads to an agriculture- or forestry-related career. Details and applications are available at the Albemarle County Farm Bureau office located at 890 Rio East Court, Suite A. (434) 293-5775.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
The Center has a shredding truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 491 Hillsdale Drive. $5 for up to five grocery bags of paper. Additional bags can be shredded for $2 per bag. (434) 974-7756.
City of Charlottesville accepts proposals through April 5 from community members, organizations and groups for events and programming for Unity Days 2020, which will take place Aug. 1 to 12. Details are at charlottesville.org.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering a used cooking oil collection program at the McIntire Recycling Center and the Ivy Convenience Center. The program is designed to to keep fats, oils and greases out of the sewer systems. (434) 977-2970.
Senior Statesmen of Virginia meets with a presentation by Peter Thompson, executive director of The Center at The Center at Belvedere, during its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 11 at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
United Way of Greater Charlottesville offers free tax preparation services to households with incomes of $55,000 or less. Appointments may be scheduled at cvilletaxaid.org or (434) 972-1703.
Unity Days Committee has an informational meeting on the application and funding process for events scheduled in August throughout the city of Charlottesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers at City Hall. charlottesville.org/unitydays.
Virginia Department of Health has established an information page on its website about the coronavirus. vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. (434) 972-6217.
