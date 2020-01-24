Bible Talk will be held by a group of nondenominational Christians at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Monticello Fire and Rescue Department's community room. 1515 Founders Place. (434) 953-5000.
New Beginnings Christian Community hosts the Rev. Michael Cheuk leading the Bible study "Reading the Scripture with Other Eyes" from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 11. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 872-0800.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Park Street Christian Church will host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University workshops at 6:15 p.m. each Tuesday beginning Feb. 4. 1200 Park St. (434) 987-0628.
Pilgrim Baptist Church holds a Fish and Chitlin' Fundraiser Dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Delivery within five miles and advance orders are available. $15 chitlin' and $10 fish meal includes two sides, drink and dessert. 211 Albemarle St. (434) 296-3577.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.