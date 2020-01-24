Bible Talk will be held by a group of nondenominational Christians at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Monticello Fire and Rescue Department's community room. 1515 Founders Place. (434) 953-5000.

New Beginnings Christian Community hosts the Rev. Michael Cheuk leading the Bible study "Reading the Scripture with Other Eyes" from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 11. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 872-0800.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Park Street Christian Church will host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University workshops at 6:15 p.m. each Tuesday beginning Feb. 4. 1200 Park St. (434) 987-0628. 

Pilgrim Baptist Church holds a Fish and Chitlin' Fundraiser Dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Delivery within five miles and advance orders are available. $15 chitlin' and $10 fish meal includes two sides, drink and dessert. 211 Albemarle St. (434) 296-3577.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

