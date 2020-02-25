Fourth annual Celebration of Dance event
6 p.m. Friday
Carver Recreation Center
National Dance Foundation Ambassador Maria Daniel will present local dancers in a wide variety of dance styles, giving audiences a chance to see Charlottesville’s dance community at its best. Look for presentations of acro, ballet, breakdancing, clogging, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, stepping, swing dance, worship dance and other styles. Winners of the National Dance Week Foundation poster contest will be recognized, too. Free. www.charlottesville.org.
Science Ficta
8 p.m. Saturday
Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia
Science Ficta is an ensemble of viola da gamba virtuosi that will be concluding a residency with graduate students in UVa’s Composition and Computer Technologies program. Members Doug Balliett, Kivie Chan-Lipman, Loren Ludwig and Zoe Weiss introduce listeners to overlooked 16th-century repertoire and challenging works written by today’s up-and-coming composers. Free. music.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
CatVideoFest 2020
Screenings at noon and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Violet Crown Charlottesville
Ready for some wholesome entertainment that helps local pets find the homes of their dreams? Sunday’s screening presents some of the latest cat videos, animated works, music videos and internet classics, all in a theater where you can watch with fellow animal lovers and help animal welfare organizations at the same time. Part of the box office sales will be donated to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. charlottesville.violetcrown.com.
20th-Anniversary Celebration
5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton
Head to the popular Nelson County gathering place for a potluck dinner and dance with music by the Eric Knutson Band, plus movies and games just for children, a tribute to the center’s founders and a special mortgage-burning bonfire to celebrate the retirement of the debt on the Afton property. To enhance the neighborly feel of the event and recognize two decades of contributions of community members’ time and talents, bring a covered-dish favorite to share. Local beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages will be sold. Free. rockfishcc.org; (434) 361-0100.
Earlysville Ruritans’ Bluegrass Show
7-9 p.m. Saturday
Albemarle County High School Auditorium
Earlysville Bluegrass Boys will open a show that will feature Charles Frazier with the Virginia Ramblers and Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. $15; free for children younger than 10. earlysville.org; (434) 989-4000.
24/7 2020
8 p.m. Saturday
Live Arts
The playwrights have been announced for this year’s festival of new plays that are written, cast, rehearsed, designed and performed in 24 hours, so look for new works by Kate Bennis, Austin Bouchard, Nick Heiderstadt, Edwina Herring, Nauder Namaky, Leslie Scott-Jones and Priyanka Shetty in a benefit for Live Arts. The bar opens at 7 p.m. By the time audience members settle into their seats, the performers and creative teams will have had just one day to create their plays from start to finish. A theme for the night’s shows will be pulled from a hat. Each of the seven playwrights will pull his or her cast requirements from a hat, plus an inspirational word, before spending the night writing a 10-minute play to fit the parameters. Rehearsals and design get going on Saturday morning. $15. livearts.org; (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.
Paramount Presents: “In Search of Chopin” in HD
7 p.m. Sunday
Paramount Theater
Hear respected musicians of today — Leif Ove Andsnes, Daniel Barenboim, Ronald Brautigam and Orchestra of the 18th Century among them — play the stirring music of Frederic Chopin while the film explores the life of a Polish composer who fled to Paris and never returned. The story of a boy in bad health who dreaded performing in public and the enduring beauty of his compositions offers humor, heartbreak and plenty of amazing music. $15; $13 seniors; $11 students. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
