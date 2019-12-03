Holiday Bazaar
6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Charlottesville Waldorf School
Friday is the adults-only preview night for shopping for gift items from local artisans, sipping wine and listening to live music. Saturday’s all-ages festivities also include traditional craft making. Free. holidaybazaar.cwaldorf.org.
First Friday Under the Stars
7 p.m. Friday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
After an astronomy presentation in the Education Center, if weather permits, it’ll be time to aim telescopes toward the heavens from the field next to the barn. Volunteers from the Charlottesville Astronomical Society will be available to help point out constellations and other celestial features. Feel free to bring your own telescope, or glimpse the skies through ones set up by the astronomical society. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
Home for the Holidays Artisan Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Park Street Christian Church
A professional photographer will be on hand to shoot holiday photos, pet portraits, headshots and other images while you listen to live music and shop for handmade pottery, jewelry, fresh wreaths and artworks. Help yourself to free locally roasted coffee; a variety of homemade snacks will be sold. Free. holidayshome.eventbrite.com.
Holiday Open House
1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Sergeant Museum of Louisa County
After Louisa’s downtown holiday parade, the museum will open its doors and serve hot cocoa and cookies. There’s time to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, make a holiday ornament and learn how people have celebrated the holidays throughout generations. Free. louisahistory.org.
The Little White Party
8 p.m. Saturday
IX Art Park
Join The Jason Elliott Show for an annual event in recognition of World AIDS Day. In addition to music and dancing, there will be a focus on health and prevention; the Thomas Jefferson Health District will be there to offer free rapid HIV and hepatitis C tests and screenings for gonorrhea and chlamydia. The event pays homage to homegrown events from the early days of the AIDS/HIV epidemic in which friends and neighbors teamed up to collect money and food for people dying from AIDS, while wearing white to remind everyone that HIV did not make a person dirty. $10; $8 advance. ixartpark.org.
Annual Holiday Artisan Bazaar
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Batesville Market
Dinah Ansley will perform music on mountain dulcimer while visitors browse handmade and distinctive items from Alex Pettigrew, Red Mud Hen Pottery, Kirk McCauley, The Ruffled Feather Candle Company, Sherri Raffaele, Anne Scarpa McCauley, Island of Small Things, Innisfree Village, Cocoa Mill Staunton, Lauren Stangil, Patty Kenyon Grimm, Karen Eide Studios, Feather Stein Art Studio, You’re in Luck Farm, Emily Wool, Chickapig and Sue Chasel. While you’re hunting for Hanukkah and Christmas gifts, take time to try hot apple cider, hot cocoa, freshly baked biscuits and cookies. Free admission. batesvillemarket.com.
An Afternoon at Pharsalia with Santa and Mrs. Claus
1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Pharsalia in Tyro
Take a break from shopping and stress to see the plantation’s holiday decorations and glimmering Christmas tree. Mrs. Claus will share Christmas stories with children before families gather for private sessions with Queen City Photography; each family will receive a photo at the event. $40 for the first child per family; $10 for each additional child. Registration is requested. pharsaliaevents.com.
