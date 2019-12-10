Holiday Table and Mantel Centerpiece Workshop
10 a.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center at Monticello
Create centerpiece that’ll bring a smile to your face and a glow to your holiday season festivities. Floral designers will be on hand to offer guidance as you turn evergreens, pine cones, berries and a variety of carefully collected local natural materials into decorations. If one of your goals this holiday season is to give the gift of your time, sign up for yourself and for someone you’d love to spend more time with so you can build holiday memories together along with the centerpieces. $35. monticello.org; (434) 984-9800.
Christmas Caroling Party
7 to 10 p.m. Friday
Veritas Vineyards and Winery
Sipping wine by the fireside is fun. Add dinner and a convivial evening of singing Christmas carols, and it’s even better. Round up your squad and make reservations soon. $44. veritaswines.com; (540) 456-8000.
Tree Lighting and Caroling
7 p.m. Friday
Front Street in Lovingston
Join in the singing and festivities around the tree while judges walk along Saturday’s upcoming parade route and determine which decorated homes will win. On Saturday, go back for food vendors from 3 to 8 p.m. at the former Theater and NAPA buildings, local arts and craft vendors from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bradshaw building and photos with Santa at Wells-Sheffield Funeral Chapel. The Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m., moving along Court Street, Orchard Road and Front Street. Free. nelson paradeassoc.org; (434) 987-5546.
Bethlehem Village
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Grounds of Hebron Baptist Church in Afton
Church members and friends have presented a live recreation of the village of Bethlehem for more than a decade, honing their depictions of a bustling first-century village filled with townspeople, an olive press, working looms, a carpenter’s shop, Roman guards, singing angels and a re-enactment of the nativity. A tour will be offered in Spanish at 7 p.m. Sunday. hebronafton.org; (540) 456-6863.
Screening of “Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ” (1925)
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
Andrew Simpson will provide live musical accompaniment for the epic silent film. Its celebrated chariot race was shot with 40 different cameras and cost $300,000, which was a head-spinning figure at the time. Look for Ramon Novarro as Judah Ben-Hur and Francis X. Bushman as Messala in the film adaptation of Lew Wallace’s popular 1880 novel. This time of year, it’s important to keep an eye on the forecast, as inclement weather may lead to cancellations. Free. Loc.gov/a conservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994, or (202) 707-9994.
A Blue Ridge Christmas
4 p.m. Sunday
Rockfish Presbyterian Church
The annual holiday concert by the Virginia Consort, conducted by Judith Gary, will be filled with Christmas music and classical masterpieces to get you in the holiday spirit. $35. wintergreen-music.org; (434) 361-0541.
