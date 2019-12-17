Little Naturalists
10 a.m. Thursday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Meet in the Education Building, where your trained guide will provide a short talk before leading a nature walk that’s designed to nurture 3- to 5-year-olds’ curiosity about the natural world. Animals, rocks, plants and water sounds all await to fascinate a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts. No registration is required for the rain-or-shine event. Free; siblings are welcome. ivycreekfoundation.org.
Free admission for youths
Thursday through Jan. 1
Montpelier
If you’re looking for places to visit while school is out and family members are in town, head to President James Madison’s Orange County home for a variety of tours offered each half-hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Madison and the Constitution” is offered at 1:30 a.m.; the “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community” walking tour begins at 1 p.m. While you’re there, spend some time exploring “The Mere Distinction of Color,” the estate’s acclaimed exhibition. If you’d like to spend some time outdoors together, more than 8 miles of trails beckon. The Exchange Cafe will be open in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, and if it just doesn't feel like the week after Christmas for you without some after-Christmas shopping, the Museum Shop will be filled with locally sourced jewelry, pottery, wooden bowls and other items. montpelier.org.
Holiday Evening Tours
5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Monticello
If you like the way President Thomas Jefferson’s beloved home looks when it's decorated for the holidays, wait until you see it after dark. Meet your tour guide at The Shop at Monticello and get ready to learn how enslaved and free residents at Monticello observed the holiday season. Dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes and remember that you’ll spend some time outside and in an unseated basement area. The tours are not recommended for children younger than 6. Guests with mobility challenges also should keep in mind that reaching the upper floors of Monticello involves climbing a steep, narrow staircase without help. Folks who’d rather not tackle the stairs can linger in Jefferson’s Hall and listen to music while they wait for friends to come downstairs. $65. monticello.org.
New Year’s Family Fun Fest
12:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Blue Mountain Brewery
Early birds can enjoy a family-friendly DJ dance party and countdowns complete with balloon drops and sparkling cider toasts at 5 at 7:30 p.m. Your ticket includes a reserved seated in the heated party tent, where Blue Mountain’s full menu and children’s menu will be available. There’s plenty of time after the event for night owls to ring in another new year, and no one’s going to judge you if you’d rather turn in early. bluemountainbrewery.com; (540) 456-8020.
First Night Virginia
Downtown Mall
3 p.m. Tuesday
The alcohol-free community New Year’s Eve celebration will offer performances by singers, dancers, jugglers, improv comedy troupes and even historical figures; check out the League of Most Interesting Gentlemen, featuring Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and friends. The Jesse Joyner Juggling Show is offered at 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m. in the Omni Charlottesville Hotel’s large ballroom to entertain with stunts, humor and audience participation. You’ll find performances by Chihamba, Skyline Harmony Chorus, Mosaic Handbell Ensemble, Mira, Albemarle Pipes and Drums and a Singer-Songwriter Showcase — just to name a few. Admission wristbands are available online at firstnightva.org, but if you’d like to get in for free, volunteer to help with the event or donate blood at the American Red Cross blood drive at the Omni. firstnightva.org; (434) 975-8269.
The Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve
8 p.m. Tuesday
Wood Ridge Farm Brewery
DJ Maddog will spin the music for the costume-friendly celebration, so don’t forget to dress in your favorite 1920s attire. You’ll be there for the release of the Brut Scooting Boogie IPA — and the food truck — while you wait to welcome 2020 in style. woodridgefarmbreweryva.com; (434) 422-6225.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.