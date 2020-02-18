Yamato — The Drummers of Japan
7 p.m. Thursday
Paramount Theater
The Taiko drumming ensemble, fresh from celebrating its 25th anniversary season, will bring its “Jhonetsu — Passion Tour” to the Paramount to share the rhythms, energy and sheer joy of the ancient Japanese musical tradition. $54.75, $39.75, $34.75 and $24.75. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Rebel Baroque Ensemble
Workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday; concert at 8 p.m. Friday
Cabell Hall Auditorium
The ensemble, formed in 1991 in the Netherlands, takes a progressive approach to Baroque and classical repertoire. The core group of two violins, recorder/traverse, cello/viola da gamba and harpsichord/organ/fortepiano expands as needed to include additional strings, winds, brass, theorbo and vocalists. The ensemble takes its name from Jean-Fery Rebel, an innovative French Baroque composer. Thursday’s open workshop with the University of Virginia Baroque Orchestra is free; Friday’s concert is $10, $9 for UVa faculty and staff members, $5 for students and free for UVa students who reserve in advance. artsboxoffice.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
LOL! Comedy Weekend
6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Boar’s Head Resort
The third annual weekend of laughter at Boar’s Head Resort starts at 6 p.m. Friday with dinner buffet, bar and music by Downstairs Mixed Tape, followed at 8 p.m. by emcee Maher Matta, at 8:15 p.m. by opener Chris Alan and at 9:15 p.m. by headliner Jesse Egan. Saturday’s schedule begins at 6 p.m. with music by No Charge Band, plus dinner buffet and bar; enjoy comedy by Matta at 8 p.m., opener Chelsea Shorte at 8:15 p.m. and headliner Robert Mac at 9:15 p.m. $65 includes dinner buffet; $30 for show alone. 21 and older. boarsheadresort.com/LOL2020.
Culpeper Downtown Carnival
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Downtown Culpeper
Entertainment will include free shows by magician Wes Iseli at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at The Culpeper Center, plus wagon rides, strolling costumed performers, crafts for children and live music. Local restaurants will be serving beignets, King Cake, gumbo and po’ boys, among other treats. After the event, stick around for Services to Abused Families Inc.’s Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball, which will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Culpeper Center; it features music, foods by local chefs and a silent auction. culpeperdowntown.com.
Black History Month Lecture and Performance
1 p.m. Saturday
First Baptist Church in Louisa
The Louisa County Historical Society will present a lecture by Shennette Garrett-Scott, “Black Women’s Political Culture in Virginia Then and Now: Before the 19th Amendment and in the 2020 Elections.” There also will be a performance by the Spirit of Truth Community Choir. The event will explore the struggles black women faced to achieve the right to vote. Free. louisahistory.org.
