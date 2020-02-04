Taste of Nelson 29
5 to 9 p.m. Friday
102 Fifth St. Southeast
The producers of the Nelson 29 craft beverage trail will present a pre-Valentine’s Day event filled with wines, beers and whisky from Blue Mountain Barrel House, Virginia Distillery Company, Mountain Cove Vineyards, Lovingston Winery and DelFosse Vineyard & Winery. All entry fees benefit the preservation of the Crozet Tunnel. $5. facebook.com/vanelson29/. (434) 263-6100.
Winter Lecture Series at Wintergreen Nature Foundation
7 to 9 p.m. Friday
Trillium House at Wintergreen Resort
Karin Warren of the environmental science department at Randolph College will present “The Science of Skywatching,” which will explore a wide variety of phenomena from rainbows and double rainbows to clouds and all kinds of atmospheric wonders. $10 for members; advance registration requested. twnf.org; (434) 325-8169.
ACC Men’s Basketball on the big screen
4 p.m. Saturday
Paramount Theater
Watch the Virginia Cavaliers take on Louisville on the big screen at the Paramount with fellow local fans. Concessions will be available throughout the game. While you’re at it, mark your calendars for the free broadcasts of the Feb. 15 game against UNC and the Feb. 22 tilt with Pitt. Free; pre-registration encouraged. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Screening of “Doctor Zhivago”
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
The 1965 film stars Omar Sharif as Yuri Zhivago and Julie Christie as Lara Antipova in a sweeping tale of the Russian Revolution. The feature was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and took home trophies for best adapted screenplay of Boris Pasternak’s novel, best cinematography, best art direction, best costumes and best score. Also in the cast are Geraldine Chaplin, Rod Steiger and Alec Guinness. Free; no reservations accepted. If there’s inclement weather in the forecast, be sure to call the theater’s information line before venturing out in case the event has been canceled. loc.gov/avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994 or (202) 707-9994.
Wildrock Tiny Terrarium Party
3:30 p.,m. To 7 p.m. Feb. 12
Kardinal Hall
Make a terrarium to present as a Valentine’s Day gift and help raise funds for Wildrock’s therapeutic nature play program for children at the same time. The event, designed for all ages, offers after-school and early evening times so families can take part together. Children also can play in a pop-up Wildrock play area. Dinner and drinks will be available. $25 to $20 donation requested; make reservations at wildrock.com/events. (434) 295-4265.
