Chess Mates

4:15 p.m. Wednesday; meets through Feb. 5

Virginia Discovery Museum

Children ages 6 and older can learn chess from John Teixeira, a two-time Albemarle and Charlottesville-area chess champion with 45 years of experience in not only playing, but also teaching people how to play and enjoy the game — as well as Aaron Osborne, Virginia’s current top-ranked Class C player. The class is designed to build skills week by week and encourage enjoyment of the game while sharpening executive function, comfort with math and creative thinking. $80 per child for five-week class. vadm.org.

Yale Russian Chorus and Alumni

7 p.m. Friday

The Haven

Here’s your chance to hear stirring Russian-style harmonies in folk music, liturgical selections and more when the current Yale Russian Chorus performs at The Haven, joined by a number of the choir’s alumni. Stick around after the concert to meet the singers and learn more about the ensemble’s history. Founded 66 years ago to help introduce Russians to Americans, the chorus arranged the first person-to-person exchanges between Cold War foes by singing in Russian on Moscow street corners in 1958. Keep an ear out for the singers Friday afternoon on the Downtown Mall; if weather permits, they’ll sing outdoors on the Mall, paying tribute to the group’s beginnings. Free. thehaven.org.

Screening of “Musical Highlights from ‘The Smothers Brothers’ Comedy Hour’ and ‘The Hollywood Palace’”

7:30 p.m. Friday

Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper

Whether you’re reminiscing about favorite groups on television comedy-variety shows of yesteryear or discovering these acts for the first time, sit back and listen to classic moments from 1960s Motown, British Invasion, folk, pop, rock and the San Francisco psychedelic scene. “The Hollywood Palace,” which aired from 1964 to 1970, had a different host each week; The Rolling Stones made its first US. appearance on the show in 1964. The Smothers Brothers’ show offered airtime to musical acts whose politics or boundary-pushing musical styles kept them from getting booked by other variety shows. Among the groups featured in this compilation are The Supremes, Nancy Sinatra, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Pete Seeger, Sammy Davis Jr., The Doors, The Temptations, Bobbie Gentry, and Simon and Garfunkel. If inclement weather is in the forecast between Charlottesville and Culpeper, be sure to call the theater’s information line no earlier than 4:30 p.m. to keep up with possible cancellations. Free. loc.gov/avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994.

William S. Hart Double Feature

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper

Learn more about the way the Old West was depicted in films from the early silent era. Hart had been a respected Shakespearean actor during his stage career, and when he started a new career in the young film industry, he insisted on historical accuracy. Andrew Simpson will be on hand to provide live musical accompaniment. Free. loc.gov/ avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994.

Screening of National Theatre Live in HD: “Fleabag”

2 p.m. Sunday

Paramount Theater

The one-woman show written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge follows a woman struggling to keep a guinea-pig cafe afloat and a variety of family relationships and friendships under control. Vicky Jones directs the film version of Waller-Bridge’s show, which inspired the hit BBC TV series. Keep in mind that the film is rated R. $15; $13 seniors; $11 students. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.

