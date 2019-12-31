New Year’s Day Buffet Brunch
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday
Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton
Start the new year with an all-you-can-eat buffet of brunch favorites. Whether you’re fueling up for a rewarding day of hiking, mountain biking and other outdoor activities in Nelson County’s picturesque landscape or recovering from a little too much New Year’s Eve, it’s a chance to combine a little me time with an award-winning beer. bluemountainbrewery.com; (540) 456-8020.
First Day Hike
1 p.m. Wednesday
James River State Park in Gladstone
If your New Year’s resolutions include embracing a healthier lifestyle and spending more time outside, state parks across the country are ready to help. James River State Park will be taking part in the First Day Hike phenomenon by offering a guided hike on a portion of Cabell Trail with a round trip of about 1.5 miles. The first half is uphill, but the second half is all downhill. You’ll learn about history and nature as you make your way along the Tye Overlook. After the hike, stick around in the Visitor Center and sip some hot chocolate or warm apple cider. First Day Hike activities are free, and each of the first 100 folks who show up will get a bumper sticker. Wear appropriate hiking footwear and dress in layers with the forecast in mind — and be sure to bring your camera. Free. dcr.virginia.gov.
Screening of “Wild Strawberries” (1957)
7:30 p.m. Friday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
Victor Sjostrom, himself a veteran film director, stars as a professor whose trip to accept an honorary degree turns into a journey of self-discovery as he learns to face his past and make peace with his approaching death. The film, which introduced film fans around the world to the work of Ingmar Bergman, took home the Golden Bear for best film at the eighth Berlin International Film Festival. Here’s a tip to keep in mind this time of year: If the forecast sounds ominous, be sure to call ahead before you venture out in case inclement weather has prompted cancellation of the screening. Free. loc.gov/avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994, or (202) 707-9994.
First Saturday Bird Walk
with Monticello Bird Club
7:30 a.m. Saturday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Meet in the parking lot and start your new year outdoors while learning a new hobby and meeting new friends. The first monthly walk of the new year will give birders of all experience levels a chance to see greater distances into the woods while the leaves are down to glimpse birds in the midst of their winter activities. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
Christmas Tree Bonfire
4 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Devils Backbone Basecamp and Meadows in Roseland
All good things must come to an end, but when it’s time to figure out how to dispose of your cut Christmas tree, consider honoring the joy it brought you by sending it out in style during one final celebration. Whether you prefer sitting by the fire with a cold beer or a hot winter beverage, you deserve a little relaxation after all the time you spent making the season happier for everyone else. dbbrewingcompany.com; (434) 361-1001.
