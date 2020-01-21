Lunch & Learn: Lewis & Clark
11:30 a.m. Thursday
Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Darden Towe Park
Learn more about the importance of the Rivanna River and Albemarle County to the work of William Clark and Meriwether Lewis and to President Thomas Jefferson’s first attempts at exploring and developing water routes. Enjoy light refreshments and take the opportunity to join a tour of the center’s expanded collection, which now includes Native American artwork and a 19th-century map of Lewis’ Albemarle County birthplace that has been loaned by his family. The event, the third installment of Lunch & Learn, is part of a series of talks diving into 275 years of Albemarle people and places. lewsiandclarkvirginia.org.
2020 Community MLK Celebration Keynote Speaker: Roxane Gay
6:30 p.m. Thursday
Paramount Theater
This year’s celebration of the contributions of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., presented by the University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will include author and cultural critic Roxane Gay as keynote speaker. Her work explores modern culture, feminism and social criticism. A free reception before the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Free; registration required. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
“Protecting Our Dark Skies”
2 p.m. Sunday
McIntire Room at Central Library
University of Virginia astronomer Ricky Patterson will speak about artificial light pollution and the problems it presents during a Sierra Club program. He will speak about the impact of light pollution on bird migration, insect life and human circadian rhythms. Free. (434) 973-0373.
Open House
10 a.m. to noon Monday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Here’s your chance to meet Sue Erhardt, Ivy Creek’s new executive director. Meet at the Education Building, where refreshments will be served. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
“In Search of Mozart”
7 p.m. Monday
Paramount Theater
This fan-favorite film traces every route Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart followed during a remarkable life of composition and performance. Using only the composer’s music and extensive correspondence, the film dispels myths about the composer’s life, relationships and death and dives into more than 80 of his compositions in chronological order. Experts, musicians and orchestras add context to the story of a 25,000-mile journey of genius. $15; $13 seniors; $11 students. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.