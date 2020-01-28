Memories Matter: Community History Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
The fourth annual event offers people a chance to bring letters, photographs, family Bibles and other keepsakes and learn how to store them properly to keep them safe for generations. It’s a great opportunity to hear stories from Charlottesville history. Free. monticello.org.
Nature Exploration Series: The Seasons and the Groundhog’s Shadow
10 a.m. to noon Saturday
James Madison’s Montpelier
Get ready for Groundhog Day by taking a family-friendly walking tour that will explain how the study of phenology, or the cyclical changes in nature, guided people in Madison’s time while they figured out when to plant and harvest. $10. montpelier.org/event; (540) 672-2728.
Father-Daughter Valentine Dance
1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Charlottesville Ballet
The annual event includes a mini-performance and dances led by Charlottesville Ballet’s dancers, plus refreshments and a chance to decorate your own treats. $20-$15. charlottesvilleballet.org/fdvd; (434) 973-2555.
Groundhog Day Celebration
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton
Whether or not there will be six more weeks of winter, there’s definitely room for fun on the calendar. There will be live music from 2:30 to 5 p.m, plus a variety of food and drink specials, giveaways and other festivities. bluemountainbrewery.com; (540) 456-8020.
Game Day Tailgate
3 to 10 p.m. Sunday
Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston
There will be time for grilling and gridiron fun. Grill burgers and hot dogs around the fire pit area and get ready for the football festivities to start at 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks to share with fellow fans, but do not bring outside alcohol. woodridgefarmbreweryva.com; (434) 422-6225.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.