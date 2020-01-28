Memories Matter: Community History Day

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

The fourth annual event offers people a chance to bring letters, photographs, family Bibles and other keepsakes and learn how to store them properly to keep them safe for generations. It’s a great opportunity to hear stories from Charlottesville history. Free. monticello.org.

Nature Exploration Series: The Seasons and the Groundhog’s Shadow

10 a.m. to noon Saturday

James Madison’s Montpelier

Get ready for Groundhog Day by taking a family-friendly walking tour that will explain how the study of phenology, or the cyclical changes in nature, guided people in Madison’s time while they figured out when to plant and harvest. $10. montpelier.org/event; (540) 672-2728.

Father-Daughter Valentine Dance

1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Charlottesville Ballet

The annual event includes a mini-performance and dances led by Charlottesville Ballet’s dancers, plus refreshments and a chance to decorate your own treats. $20-$15. charlottesvilleballet.org/fdvd; (434) 973-2555.

Groundhog Day Celebration

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton

Whether or not there will be six more weeks of winter, there’s definitely room for fun on the calendar. There will be live music from 2:30 to 5 p.m, plus a variety of food and drink specials, giveaways and other festivities. bluemountainbrewery.com; (540) 456-8020.

Game Day Tailgate

3 to 10 p.m. Sunday

Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston

There will be time for grilling and gridiron fun. Grill burgers and hot dogs around the fire pit area and get ready for the football festivities to start at 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks to share with fellow fans, but do not bring outside alcohol. woodridgefarmbreweryva.com; (434) 422-6225.

