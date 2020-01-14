Coffee Night
6:30 p.m. Friday
The Event Hall at Carrington Place
Join Rumi Forum Charlottesville to hear David Mick, Robert Hill Carter Professor of Commerce at the University of Virginia, present “In Pursuit of Practical Wisdom: Insights from Social Science and Business Research.” Mick researches consumer behavior, the rhetoric of advertising, relationship theory in consumer marketing and theories and consequences of materialism, among other business topics; he also brings Buddhist psychology and mindfulness to the table. Light refreshments will be served. Make reservations in advance at cville@rumiforum.org or Eventbrite. rumiforum.org.
Rave Review: The Live Arts Volunteer Party and Awards
6:30 p.m. Friday
Live Arts
This party is designed for everyone who has volunteered for the Charlottesville theater — and the welcome mat is out for anyone who is interested in learning from the experts why it’s a good idea. Hundreds of volunteers help Live Arts each season by sharing skills in carpentry, sewing, greeting audience members, painting and other disciplines. Building existing skills, learning new ones and making new friends are free. The evening begins with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., followed by an awards celebration at 7 p.m. and plenty of food, drinks and dancing starting at 7:45 p.m. volunteer@livearts.org; livearts.org; (434) 977-4177.
Flute Forum
All day Saturday
Cabell Hall Auditorium
Look for master classes, recitals and interactive workshops featuring international soloist Jim Walker and guest artists Meghan Bennett, Amal Gochenour, Angela Kelly, Martin Riegger and Audra Ziegel. There will be a flute choir reading session led by Caroline Schetlick. Don’t forget to bring your own flute, because you’ll want to dive into some of the interactive sessions scheduled throughout the day. All events are free. music.virginia.edu/flute-forum; (434) 924-3052.
Living with Nature
1 p.m. Saturday
Trillium House at Wintergreen Resort
Find out why January is a good time to be outdoors in Central Virginia. Wintergreen Nature Foundation will present an interpretive hike of moderate intensity with a naturalist who’ll help you discover what’s fascinating and beautiful in Nelson County’s mountain environment. Sign up in advance. twfn.org; (434) 325-8169.
Scientific Felt Scenes
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Virginia Discovery Museum
Make the most of days off from school to help children ages 5 and older use felt to to learn more about science. It’s part of the museum’s Day-Off Camps program, which turns Albemarle County and Charlottesville teacher workdays into sessions of discovery and enrichment.
Your child will need to bring a packed lunch. To learn about scholarships, email operationsdirector@vadm.org. $90 per child; $10 additional materials fee. vadm.org; (434) 977-1025.
Telling True Stories course
6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday; runs six weeks
McGuffey Art Center’s Studio 20
Ever wished you could tell stories confidently and keep audiences spellbound? Big Blue Door’s six-session class is designed to show students how to find their voices and hone their stories. The class with Big Blue Door co-founder Joel Jones will cover important basics, such as determining what to include and what to leave out; how to memorize effectively; how to deal with stage fright; and even how to handle privacy issues properly. At the end of the course, students will come away realizing that they have worthwhile stories to tell and that their lives have been full, rich and interesting. The $250 course is on sale for $195. bigbluedoor.org.
