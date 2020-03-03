Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen — Lucian Freud: A Self-Portrait”
7 p.m. Thursday
Paramount Theater
The Royal Academy of Arts in London is teaming up with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston for an exhibition of more than 50 drawings, paintings and prints in which Lucian Freud focused on his own likeness. The popular 20th-century British artist created self-portraits over a 64-year span, reflecting insights into his personality and the growth of his artistic development as a painter. $15; $13 seniors; $11 students. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Solar Viewing
Noon Friday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Members of the Charlottesville Astronomical Society will bring a special solar-viewing telescope that makes it possible to observe flares and other intriguing features of the sun without risking blindness. The program will begin indoors in the Education Building; if weather permits, viewing will begin outdoors at 12:30 p.m. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
Community Market
9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton
Sue Harlow will provide the live music for the indoor market, which offers all kinds of locally raised produce, plus meats, cheeses, baked goods, jams, plants and a variety of arts and crafts creations. There’s no need to shop while hungry; plan to arrive at 8 p.m. for the monthly Community Breakfast to mingle and meet new friends. rockfishcc.org; (434) 361-0100.
Screening of “Spartacus”
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
The recent death of Kirk Douglas has stirred interest in his films, and this 1960 hit stands out for many reasons, especially its all-star cast (Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons and Peter Ustinov, who took home a best-supporting-actor Oscar). Long before the picture was added to the National Film Registry in 2017, it played an important role in helping to end the Hollywood blacklist, thanks to the participation of blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo, whose script was based on blacklisted author Howard Fast’s book. Free; no reservations taken. loc.gov/ avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994.
Steve Pullinger: Native American Uses for Native Plants
7:30 p.m. March 11
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Steve Pullinger will attend the Virginia Native Plant Society’s Jefferson Chapter meeting to focus on the ways Native Americans used local plants as medicines, in foods and for many other uses. His expertise is both academic and practical. For the past three decades, he has taught survival and primitive living skills; as an active homesteader with his wife, Deborah, for more than two decades, he produced more than 80% of his own food, and he remains a beekeeper and organic gardener. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
