Holiday Evening
Candlelight Tours
6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 4, 4:3 and 5 p.m. Sunday
Paramount Theater
The Paramount is starting a new holiday tradition: hourlong guided tours of the historic theater by candlelight. The festive holiday event offers a new way to look at the lobby, the balcony, stars’ dressing rooms and other features. Stick around for holiday cookies and surprises after your tour. Plan ahead for other tours offered on Dec. 9, Dec. 11 and Dec. 20. Space is limited, so reserve your spot soon. $25; $10 ages 3 to 12. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
University of Virginia
Klezmer Ensemble
With guest trio Veretski Pass
8 p.m. Thursday
Cabell Hall Auditorium
UVa’s klezmer performers and director Joel Rubin will be teaming up with Veretski Pass — violinist Cookie Segelstein, accordionist Joshua Horowitz and bassist Stuart Brotman— to perform “The Magid Chronicles.” It’s an opportunity to hear a local ensemble dedicated to diversity; its undergraduates, graduate students and community members hail from a variety of faith backgrounds, including Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam and Buddhism, and from a wealth of nationalities. Members past and present have ties to Russia, Ukraine, Israel, India, Bangladesh, Armenia, Iran, Lebanon and the United States. $10; $9 UVa faculty and staff members; $5 students; free for UVa students who reserve seats in advance. artsboxoffice.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
Shakespeare Reading Series
with Shakespeare on the Lawn
7 p.m. Friday
New Dominion Bookshop
The fall edition of New Dominion’s Shakespeare Reading Series will focus on scenes from some of the Bard’s most popular plays, as performed by Shakespeare on the Lawn, a University of Virginia student-run theater group that provides free performances to the whole community. The event’s open to Shakespeare fans of all ages, and if you’re looking for a budget-friendly date night with class, you just can’t go wrong with this one. Free. ndbookshop.com; (434) 295-2552.
Kris Monson Ensemble
8 p.m. Friday
Brooks Hall at UVa
Long before he penned “Suite for Charlottesville” about the violence of Aug. 11-12, 2017, before he completed a master’s degree in jazz bass performance at the Manhattan School of Music, and before he became a bassist and composer in the New York City jazz scene, Kris Monson double majored in systems engineering and music at UVa. He will present his new work with a seven-member ensemble, including Charlottesville’s John D’earth on trumpet and Jamal Millner on guitar. Doors will open at 7:15 p.m., and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free. (434) 249-6191.
Cornucopia Festival
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Bandit’s Ridge in Louisa
There will be food, live music, all kinds of artisans, crafters and vendors and plenty of festivities for children — and Santa will be stopping by. Children will get a chance to decorate cookies and get their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. cornucopiafestivalva.com; (540) 205-4723.
Challenging History
1 p.m. Tuesday
James Madison’s Montpelier
First, there will be a conversation about ways in which Americans address and confront a difficult past. Then, there will be time to join Christian Cotz, director of education and visitor engagement and project director of “The Mere Distinction of Color,” for an exploration of the award-winning exhibit. $50 per person includes membership to Montpelier; free to members. montpelier.org; (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.
