Wreath Workshops

1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; also offered Dec. 4, 6, 7 and 8

David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center at Monticello

Be sure to sign up in advance and bring your trusty hand pruners to this popular workshop. There will be 75 natural decorative elements to choose from, including seasonal greenery, and all materials will be provided to help you turn simple straw forms into welcoming wreaths. You will head home with one wreath — and plenty of inspiration to create complementary decorations once you get home. $75. monticello.org; (434) 984-9800.

The Flying Karamazov Brothers

7 p.m. Saturday

Paramount Theater

Put the Thanksgiving leftovers back in the fridge and get out there for an evening of eye-popping juggling mastery and theatrical fun. The evening will be filled with comedy, action and thrills, so leave the feast stupor behind and be ready for an evening of high-energy entertainment. $54.75, $34.75, $29.75 and $24.75. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.

Holiday Wreaths and Decor with Foxie Morgan

2 p.m. Sunday

Pharsalia

Head to the picturesque Nelson County plantation to learn how to turn wire frames and other foundation pieces into swoon-worthy swags, centerpieces, wreaths and decorations for your holiday mantel arrangements. You’ll head home with winter holiday decorations that’ll show off fresh greenery, fruits, seed pods, winter berries and feathers — plus your creativity. Don’t forget to bring your favorite gardening gloves, hammer and clippers, and be sure to register in advance. $95 includes snacks, refreshments and all materials. pharsaliaevents.com; (434) 277-5231.

Little Naturalists

10 a.m. Monday

Ivy Creek Natural Area

If you’re hoping to nourish your child’s interest in nature, bring him or her to join other 3-year-olds to 5-year-olds in the Education Building for a brief talk and a nature walk with a trained guide. Siblings are welcome, too, so make it a family outing. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.

Fiesta on the Farm

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Bold Rock Cider

From Vincent Zorn’s vibrant flamenco guitar music to the taco specials to the homemade tortilla chips with three kinds of fresh salsa, this fiesta offers treats for both lunch and dinner guests. It’s also a convenient time to try a signature Bold Rock-a-Rita, which combines Bold Rock’s VA Apple with fresh lime, orange zest and agave nectar. boldrock.com; (434) 361-1030.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments