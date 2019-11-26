Wreath Workshops
1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; also offered Dec. 4, 6, 7 and 8
David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center at Monticello
Be sure to sign up in advance and bring your trusty hand pruners to this popular workshop. There will be 75 natural decorative elements to choose from, including seasonal greenery, and all materials will be provided to help you turn simple straw forms into welcoming wreaths. You will head home with one wreath — and plenty of inspiration to create complementary decorations once you get home. $75. monticello.org; (434) 984-9800.
The Flying Karamazov Brothers
7 p.m. Saturday
Paramount Theater
Put the Thanksgiving leftovers back in the fridge and get out there for an evening of eye-popping juggling mastery and theatrical fun. The evening will be filled with comedy, action and thrills, so leave the feast stupor behind and be ready for an evening of high-energy entertainment. $54.75, $34.75, $29.75 and $24.75. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Holiday Wreaths and Decor with Foxie Morgan
2 p.m. Sunday
Pharsalia
Head to the picturesque Nelson County plantation to learn how to turn wire frames and other foundation pieces into swoon-worthy swags, centerpieces, wreaths and decorations for your holiday mantel arrangements. You’ll head home with winter holiday decorations that’ll show off fresh greenery, fruits, seed pods, winter berries and feathers — plus your creativity. Don’t forget to bring your favorite gardening gloves, hammer and clippers, and be sure to register in advance. $95 includes snacks, refreshments and all materials. pharsaliaevents.com; (434) 277-5231.
Little Naturalists
10 a.m. Monday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
If you’re hoping to nourish your child’s interest in nature, bring him or her to join other 3-year-olds to 5-year-olds in the Education Building for a brief talk and a nature walk with a trained guide. Siblings are welcome, too, so make it a family outing. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
Fiesta on the Farm
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Bold Rock Cider
From Vincent Zorn’s vibrant flamenco guitar music to the taco specials to the homemade tortilla chips with three kinds of fresh salsa, this fiesta offers treats for both lunch and dinner guests. It’s also a convenient time to try a signature Bold Rock-a-Rita, which combines Bold Rock’s VA Apple with fresh lime, orange zest and agave nectar. boldrock.com; (434) 361-1030.
