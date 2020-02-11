University of Virginia French Film Festival
Thursday through Sunday
Multiple locations
The 2020 festival, presented by UVa’s Department of French, is packed with free screenings of French films and energetic interdisciplinary discussion. Plan to stick around after the films to meet fellow cinema buffs at post-screening receptions. Expect a screening of “La Haine (Hate)” by Matthieu Kassovitz (1995) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nau Hall Auditorium 101; “Visages, villages (Faces, Places)” (2017) by Agnes Varda at 7 p.m. Friday at Violet Crown Charlottesville; “Deux jours, une nuit (Two Days, One Night) (2014)” by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne at 2 p.m. Saturday in Wilson Hall, Room 402; “Dilili a Paris” (2018) by Michel Ocelot at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Library; “Varda par Agnes” (2019) by Agnes Varda at 7 p.m. Saturday at Violet Crown Charlottesville. Free. facebook.com/UVaFrenchFilmFestival/; (608) 622-5039.
Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Pizzas
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your true love, your parents, your children — anyone who loves pizza. Pies will be shaped like hearts for the holiday — and they’ll be available for carry-out if you’d rather celebrate at home. bluemountainbrewery.com; (540) 456-8020.
Birds of a Feather Workshop
1 p.m. Saturday
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen
Wondering which birds can be observed during chilly February? Join Kathie Driscoll for an event that’ll teach more about birds and give youngsters a chance to create valentines for their “tweethearts.” The event is designed for ages 5 and older; children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by adults. $8; $6 members. twnf.org/nature-events/; (434) 325-8169.
Oral Histories & Music
2 p.m. Sunday
James Madison Museum & Foundation in Orange
Main Uno Baptist Church will provide the music — singing along is welcome — and two or three oral histories will be shared with the audience that haven’t been made public before. Filmmaker Phil Audibert has been filming local oral histories for the museum. Call ahead to reserve your seat, and bring canned foods or cash offerings to donate to Love Outreach. jamesmadisonmuseum.net./events; (540) 672-1776.
Cat Action Team Cause Night
4 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Lafayette Inn in Stanardsville
Take a break to dine, mingle and learn more about efforts to make life better for cats who don’t have loving homes and families yet. 20% of the event’s proceeds will benefit Cat Action Team programs to help cats in the community. Reservations required; call (434) 985-6345. CatActionTeam.org; (434) 985-6345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.