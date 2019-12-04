This year’s Free Union Artisans Open House is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Free Union Country School. It’s a chance to browse and buy handmade fine crafts by 10 local artisans.
Look for fun and functional pottery by Nancy Ross, exotic wood bowls by Jim Sprinkle-Madera, leather belts and accessories by Sharon Duvall, honeysuckle basketry by Anne Scarpa McCauley, silk and evening scarves and jewelry by Jan Russell, folk art floor cloths by Robin Newman, marquetry and wooden ware by Dave Heller, paintings and wood burning by McCauleys, photography by Eleszabeth McNeel and fused glass creations by Barbara Elias.
Admission is free, and there is plenty of free parking. For details, call (434) 973-6846.
Willard Gayheart, a veteran Crooked Road guitarist and vocalist and a renowned pencil artist, will present an art show at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by a concert with the Willard Gayheart Family Band featuring Dori Freeman at 7 p.m., both at C’ville Coffee.
The Prism Coffeehouse, WTJU 91,1 FM and the Virginia Folklife Program are teaming up to present the event.
The band includes Gayheart’s son-in-law, mandolinist Scott Freeman; his granddaughter, rising Americana star Dori Freeman, on guitar and vocals; and her husband, drummer Nick Falk.
Tickets are $18; they’re $15 in advance. Get them at prismcoffeehouse.org or call (434) 978-4335.
A First Fridays art opening with featured artist Blake Hurt is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.
Hurt’s collection of new watercolors on clayboard, inspired by his trip to New Zealand, will be on display on the shop’s mezzanine during December and January. For details, dial (434) 295-2552.
Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Pottery Club will present its annual Pottery Club Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the commons area of the V. Earl Dickinson Building.
Look for hundreds of handmade bowls, mugs, plates, vases, casserole dishes, pitchers and artworks. Works by students and advanced potters will be sold for $75 to $5. Proceeds will help the club sponsor workshops by visiting master potters. Find out more at tclarkson@pvcc.edu or (434) 961-5219.
At Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection, director Margo Smith will lead a Director’s Tour at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s an opportunity to catch a guided tour of the current exhibitions and possibly get some behind-the-scenes glimpses of art in storage. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org.
“Good Cheer,” works by Terry M. Coffey, can be seen in the artist’s studio at 230 Court Square, Suite 101B, for a First Fridays reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Come back again from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and by appointment, to see works in watercolor, acrylic and oil, handmade jewelry and hand-painted birdhouses.
For information, call (434) 996-4897.
Second Street Gallery will offer First Fridays extended hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday so people will have more time to see “Illluminations & Illusions” by Beatrix Ost and “The Slow Death of Rocks” by Doug Young. The evening will include a performance by Abel Okugawa.
Find out more at secondstreetgallery.org or (434) 977-7284.
The Gallery at Studio IX will present “Retrospective: Eliza Evans & Virginia Rieley” from Friday through Feb. 2, 2020. A First Fridays opening reception is slated for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Portrait artist Evans and mixed-media collage artist Rieley have been friends since kindergarten, and over the years,they have teamed up to create poems, songs, stories, murals and illustrated books. They made thousands of Love Cards in the early 2000s, which they distributed on lampposts, city buses, bathroom stalls and other locations throughout Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.
While living in Scottsville on a organic farm, they created their Every Day is a Holiday calendar after discovering to their dismay that there wasn’t a single holiday in August. They self-published the calendar in 2006 for the first time and have collaborated on a new one each year since then. Learn more at studioix.co.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present a First Fridays celebration of “A Clothesline of Characters” by Mary Whittlesey, owner of Mountaintop Needlecrafts, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be provided by Mezeh Mediterranean Grill.
Whittlesey, a third-generation knitter, began knitting at age 7. Her menagerie of wool, mohair, acrylic and alpaca animals include frogs, ducks, foxes and bears. For toddlers and infants, she creates mitten-style puppets with matching hats. Her hat designs include game-day team colors, pumpkins, watermelons, strawberries and other whimsical themes. Learn more at cvillearts.org.
Carpediem Exhibit’s latest multimedia collection of works can be seen through Dec. 31.
See works by David Amoroso, Jane Angelhart, Nancy Bass, Mary Boxley Bullington, Tom Clarkson, Charlene Cross, Lily Erb, John Borden Evans, V-Anne Evans, Michael Fitts, Lillian Fitzgerald, Anna Velkoff Freeman, Blaise Gaston, Elizabeth Geiger, Martin Geiger, Philip Geiger, Aziza Claudia Gibson-Hunter, Angela Gleeson, Dawn Hanson, J.M. Henry, Victoria Horner, Janly Jaggard, Davette Leonard, Logan Mackethan, Mary Anne Matteson, Gary Okerlund, Nina Ozbey, Jennifer Paxton, Bethany Pierce, Brian Rayner, Kerney Rhoden, Anne Scarpa McCauley, David Shalloway, Jane Skafte, Scott F. Smith, Agnes Stillfried, Krista Townsend, Sarah Tremaine, Kathy Plunket Versluys, Corianne Vizi-Rogers and Rebekah Wostrel.
For information, call (434) 989-2433.
McGuffey Art Center’s December exhibitions can be seen through Dec. 29. A First Friday opening is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
All hallways and the Sarah B. Smith Gallery will present the All-Members’ Holiday Exhibit. The cash-and-carry holiday shop event will offer ornaments, cards, prints, original art, jewelry, wearable art, ceramics, pottery, home decor and glassware.
For information, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com or dial (434) 295-7973.
“Dancing in Their Heads: Kelly Lonergan & Aggie Zed” will be on display Friday through Dec. 27 at Chroma Projects. A First Fridays reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Zed’s whimsical animated sculptures and Lonergan’s recent drawings can be seen. The name of the exhibit comes from a line in the famous poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, which begins, “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Find out more at chromaprojects.com or dial (434) 806-9667.
At CitySpace, Fiber and Stitch Art Collective will present its Best of 2019 show through Dec. 23. Each artist contributed her favorite works from 2019. A display also explores the creation of fiber art use-in a variety of techniques.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will present Fralin After Five from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Help celebrate the launch of the third issue of Scratch and the art created by UVa students. For details go to uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
