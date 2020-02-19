Jing Shui will lead a Chinese art technique workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday in New Cabell Hall 298 Language Commons Suite.
An artist at McGuffey Art Center, she is a contributing author of the Journal of the National Art Museum of China and the founder of JSVA Center for International Culture.
Nichols Gallery Annex will present “The Landscape of Structures,” an exhibition of contemporary urban structures in the landscape that derive from plein air studies, in February and March.
It includes paintings of Richmond and Italy by Frank Hobbs, atmospheric aspects of gardens and other places by John Hancock, and Phil Koch’s takes on suburban places and buildings.
In the Frederick Nichols Studio Gallery will be “Silkscreens in Progress.” Tours of the printmaking studio will be featured. Learn more at frednichols.com, or dial (540) 832-3565.
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild’s monthly meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in Trinity Hall behind Church of Our Saviour. Artist Jane Settle will present a demonstration, “Acrylic Pouring Techniques.”
Guests are welcome. For information, call (434) 977-9469.
Fralin After Five will present “Intimate Strangers: The Public University Meets the Queen of Experimentation” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia.
Louis Nelson will speak about what it means for a university to be public, and Jennifer Tidwell will talk about what it means to experiment.
Space is limited, so register for the event by emailing laj2m@virginia.edu.
“Face to Face: Portraits of our Vibrant City” is on display at The Bridge Progressive Art Initiative. This year’s participating artists are Samantha Pagni, Eileen French, Eric Bolsmann, James C. Johnson, Jum Jirapan, Kori Price, Krista Townsend, Leslie Tanner, Paige C. Lyons, Sarah Miller and Raheem Tarfa.
The Face to Face exhibit unites artists with community members to explore a different approach to portraiture.
Joanne Coleman will offer a brief introduction to drawing with colored pencils at 1 p.m. Monday at The Center. Bring 8- by 10-inch drawing paper and one set of colored pencils of any brand that has at least six colors.
The class is $15; Center members pay $10. Register in advance at the welcome desk. For details, go to thecentercville.org.
