Art Notes
Second Street Gallery will present “By the Strength of Their Skin,” an exhibition of works by respected senior Aboriginal artists Nongirrna Marawili, Mabel Juli and Regina Pilawuk Wilson, through March 20 in the Main Gallery. A First Friday opening reception is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A related event, “Bark/Skin Workshop: Painting with Natural Pigments,” will be presented at 6 p.m. March 12 at the gallery.
“Tanya Minhas: Nature Tells Its Own Story,” an exhibition of work by Tanya Minhas, can be seen from Friday through March 20 in Second Street Gallery’s Dove Gallery.
Minhas, who grew up in Pakistan and moved to the United States to attend Princeton University, previously created portraits and other figurative paintings in oils before shifting to repetitive drawings using ink, paint and yarn.
Fralin After Five: Arts & Crafts Night will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Fralin Museum of Art. The event, sponsored in part by the UVa Parents Fund, will provide supplies, space and snacks; drop by at any time during the event and dive into some craft time. The event is free. Learn more at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu/calendar.
“Veronica Jackson: The Burden of Invisibility” can be seen from Friday through Feb. 29 in Chroma Projects’ gallery at Vault Virginia.
“The Burden of Invisibility,” which the artist dedicates to all black women, explores the ways in which invisibility can affect identity and a sense of self. Jackson uses a series of fabricated time cards to examine her grandmother’s undervalued work as a housekeeper. For information, go online to chromaprojects.com.
New Dominion Bookshop will present a First Fridays Art Opening for “A Tribute to Eloise” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Artists from the e salon, who studied with award-winning watercolorist Eloise Gardiner Giles, will show their work on the shop’s mezzanine during February and March. The e salon painters are presenting the exhibit to honor Giles, who died in an automobile accident at the age of 98.
Learn more at ndbookshop.com/events/first-fridays-art-opening-a-tribute-to-eloise/.
ALC Copies will present a show of watercolors by Sue Landes through February. An open house is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The venue is at 156 Carlton Road, Suite 104; it’s on the lower level below Beer Run.
For details, call (434) 295-2679.
McGuffey Art Center will have a First Fridays reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for its new exhibitions, which can be seen through March 1.
“Fiber Transformed,” on display in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, will feature works by Mary Beth Bellah, Lotta Helleberg, Jill Jensen, Jill Kerttula, Lorie McCown and Wrenn Slocum.
“Arts Beyond the Streets,” in the Downstairs North and South Hall Gallery, will feature a collaboration of art, music and dance by members of Black Power Station in Makunda, South Africa.
Works by Nate Szarmach can be seen in the Upstairs North Hall Gallery.
“Serenity in the Mountains,” an exhibit of digitally modified photography by Alison Thomas, is in the Upstairs South Hall Gallery.
For details, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com or call (434) 295-7973.
Uplift Thrift Store at 600 Concord Ave. will have an Artist Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday for artist John Trippel.
Trippel’s vivid oil paintings include many familiar scenes of Charlottesville businesses and streetscapes. Trippel is an associate artist at McGuffey Art Center, and his work has been shown at the University of Virginia, McGuffey Art Center and other venues.
All proceeds will benefit On Our Own in Charlottesville.
Second Saturday Crozet will offer the following arts activities this weekend:
» Barn Swallow Artisan Gallery: From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Amy Shapley Paquette will demonstrate her favorite painting techniques for texture and show how to use paint and other media to imitate rock, metal and wood surfaces.
» Crozet Artisan Depot: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, a Meet the Artist event will give visitors a chance to meet February guest artist Mike Sorge of Ethos Woodturning. His sculptural winged woodturnings and contemporary bowls can be seen. The exhibit can be seen through Feb. 29.
» Over the Moon Bookstore: A Meet the Artist reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for Marca-Maria Boggiano, whose exhibit, “Inviting Intuition,” can be seen through March 31.
» Studio 453: Stained-glass artist Jerry O’Dell will present an Artisan Open Studio event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. At 2 p.m., he will present a discussion, “Leaded vs. Tiffany: What’s the Difference?
» Sunset Farm Studio: Fiber artist Sarah Tremaine will present an Artisan Open Studio event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s a rare chance to see her at work in her studio and see works that are only available there.
» Learn more about the monthly art celebration at SecondSaturdayCrozet.com.
During February, C’ville Arts will present “Drawing on Life with Laughter,” which features the work of illustrator Jesse Bellavance. A First Fridays event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and Bellavance will be on hand to share his whimsical drawings.
Bellavance formerly worked as a contract cartographer for the U.S. Marine Corps. He began drawing in pencil after reading “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain” by Betty Edwards. He later switched to using Micron Ink pens and occasionally adds watercolors. He also is beginning a one-panel comic strip. Get details at cvillearts.org.
Craft Cville’s annual Galentine’s Showcase is planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Old Metropolitan Hall. A portion of the sales from pottery, jewelry, skin care, original artwork and home decor items from women artists, makers and vintage curators will benefit The Women’s Initiative.
The pop-up market will be a celebration of woman-owned small businesses.
Charlottesville digital artist Nikki Wood has launched a fundraising campaign to help Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors care for wildlife in the midst of Australia’s wildfire crisis.
She has designed a collection of long-sleeved and short-sleeved T-shirts, tank tops and hoodies with a koala logo. Colors include evergreen, navy, purple rush and black.
The wildlife conservation fundraiser will last for four weeks. For details and orders, go to https://www.customink.com/fundraising/supportaustraliawildlife?side=front&type=3&zoom=false.
