Art Notes
Artist Brian Robinson will speak about “Printmaking in the Torres Strait Islands” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Center for the Book as part of the Book Artist Speakers Series.
Robinson will discuss his printmaking process and share the history of how Torres Strait Islander artists began working with media involving paper.
Admission is free. Registration is required, as space is limited.
Second Street Gallery will present a lunch and Gallery Talk with Henry Skerritt at noon Friday.
Skerritt, curator of the Indigenous arts of Australia of Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection, will talk about the current exhibition, “By the Strength of Their Skin,” which includes works by Nongirrna Marawili, Mabel Juli and Regina Pilawuk Wilson, three respected senior Aboriginal artists.
The event is $25; Second Street Gallery members pay $20. Space is limited, so make reservations at lou@secondstreetgallery.org. Be sure to mention any dietary restrictions when reserving your lunch from Feast. For information, go to secondstreetgallery.org.
Landscape paintings by Staunton artist Lynda Angermeier will be featured in the Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Gallery Walk.
“Recent Landscapes: From Farmland to the Marshes” can be seen from Monday through March 31.
Crozet Artisan Depot will present a show and sale of pottery by Stephen Palmer of Stephen Palmer of Stephen Palmer Ceramics from Monday through March 31.
Palmer, who uses a combination of wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques, will bring bowls, jars, teapots, plates and other functional pottery items.
A Meet the Artist reception is set for 1 to 3 p.m. March 14. Learn more online at crozetartisandepot.com.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church — Unitarian-Universalist will have an opening reception at 11:30 a.m. Sunday for “Umbrellas,” a new exhibit of paintings and drawings by Donna Redmond.
Redmond was inspired to create the exhibit after taking a photograph of umbrellas in a rack at her dentist’s office. It goes on display right on time for March’s observance of National Umbrella Month.
The 2020 Painted Violin Project, a fundraising program presented by the Charlottesville High School Orchestra, will accept online bids in a silent auction through March 15 on chsorchestra.org.
The violins were painted and transformed into works of art by artists Aaron Eichorst, Charlottesville schools’ fine arts coordinator, and Meg West, Sally Bridgeforth, Andy Faith, Eileen French, Heidi Hutson, Sri Kodakalla, Judy McLeod, Jeanne Mulligan and Christen Borgman Yates.
Proceeds from the violin sales will help the CHSO String Orchestra travel to perform at the Lisbon International Youth Music Festival in June.
The violins will be displayed in numerous storefronts on the Downtown Mall; go to chsorchestra.org to find a list of locations.
Quirk Gallery’s inaugural exhibition in Charlottesville, “Hello There,” will be on view from Saturday through April 5 in the new gallery space at Quirk Hotel Charlottesville at 499 W. Main St. More than 40 artists will contribute paintings, prints, illustrations, sculptures and works in clay, resin, fiber and paper.
A reception with some of the featured artists will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. March 5.
Look for works by Meg Roberts Arsenovic, Tenley Beazley, Brad Birchett, Molly Anne Bishop, Judith FAE Brown, Carissa Potter Carlson, Laurie Carnohan, Stephen Clark, Sami Cronk, Sean Donlon, Hillary Waters Fayle, Suzanna Fields, Tina Frey, Susie Ganch, Lucy Gillis, Elizabeth Graeber, Sarah Hand, Carli Holcomb, Mary Holland, Chris Milk Hulburt, Brooke Inman, Aimee Joyaux, Jeanie Keys, Shelly Klein, Joe Kraft, Rita MacNelly and Beezy Bogan, Kathleen Markowitz, Michael A. Pierce, Michael-Birch Pierce, Ana Rendich, Diego Sanchez, Mary Scurlock, Morgan Slade, Leigh Suggs, Nastassja Swift, Anne Blackwell Thompson, Randy Toy, Sophie Treppendahl, Emily Wicks, Eric Yevak, Aggie Zed and others.
Each of the artists selected for the exhibit has played a major part in Quirk’s development since the gallery opened on Broad Street in Richmond in 2005. Learn more at quirkgallery.com.
