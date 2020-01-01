IX Art Park will be opening a new kind of immersive art space, The Looking Glass, on Jan. 18. The space, a 3,000-square-foot enchanted forest, will be next to IX’s Rabbit Hole indoor event space.
The art attraction will feature a mix of tactile and digital installations, including a 50-foot caterpillar, a family of gnomes and large digital projections that can be affected by visitor’s motions and other art elements.
Look for works by John Owen, Brielle DuFlon, Sigrid Eilertson, Jeff Dobrow, Chicho Lorenzo, Katarzyna Borek, Agnieszka Zabawa, Beatrix Ost, Aaron Farrington, Bernie McCabe, Minh Martin, Joe Vena, Michael Moxham and James Cunningham.
Tickets for the installation will be $15; children ages 13 and younger get in for $12. Learn more at ixartpark.org.
C’ville Arts will present “The Studio Sale” during January. There will not be a First Fridays event this month.
The sale will include original arts and crafts pieces created by member artists. C’ville Arts has more than 60 member artists who work in photography, glass, fiber, painting, clay, quilling, pottery, metals, jewelry, mosaics, candles, leather and wood. Learn more at cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.
Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge will present a group show by members of the Charlottesville Camera Club during January. The photographs will be on display through Feb. 2.
The nonprofit organization is marking its 25th anniversary in 2020. Images on display in the Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Gallery Walk will include cityscapes, landscapes, portraits, abstracts, animals, birds, underwater photography, flowers and more.
