Chroma Projects will present “Polly Breckinridge: You Belong Here Now” through Jan. 25 in its Vault Virginia gallery space
Breckenridge is experimenting with a monotype printmaking process. The works in this exhibition are inspired by the work of film director, screenwriter, singer, actress, author and artist Miranda July — specifically, her book “No One Belongs Here More Than You.”
Learn more at chromaprojects.com.
Second Street Gallery will present a monthly Second Street Critique with art historian and curator of modern and contemporary art Matthew McLendon at 12:10 p.m. Thursday at the gallery.
The event offers artists constructive feedback in a supportive environment.
The event is free, but reservations are required. Email outreach@secondstreetgallery.org, go to secondstreetgallery.org or call (434) 977-7284.
Second Street Gallery also will present a closing reception for “Illuminations & Illusions” by Beatrix Ost and “The Slow Death of Rocks” by Doug Young from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The exhibition’s catalog, rose oil and CD can be purchased at the reception.
Artist Beatrix Ost will lead a salon style evening of drinks and conversation from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Common House. She will discuss her work on display at Second Street Gallery and will talk about ways in which people can use all their senses for wellness.
The free event is for ages 21 and older. Get details at meghan@secondstreetgallery.org or go to second street gallery.org/index.php/news/detail/a-salon-with-beatrix-ost.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will present the opening of “Ridged” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. “Ridged” is filled with works by local LGBTQ+ artists from Charlottesville and the surrounding area.
The new exhibition continues the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and is presented in dialogue with The Fralin Museum of Art’s “Otherwise” exhibition.
For details, visit thebridgepai.org.
Second Saturday Crozet offers a variety of events in its first collaborative arts celebration of the new year.
The following locations will offer exhibitions and events:
• Barn Swallow Artisan Gallery: Owners Janice Arone and Mary Ann Burk will present a tea party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, serving hot tea from their handmade teapots. The event is free.
• Crozet Artisan Depot: Mixed-media artist Eve Watters will lead a Make-and-Take Workshop that will teach participants how to create a three-dimensional star ornament that can be customized to suit any holiday or occasion. Choose the 1 p.m. workshop or the 2:30 p.m. workshop. It’s designed for ages 6 to adult, although participants ages 6 to 12 must be accompanied by adults. The workshop is $4 per person, which includes all the materials, tools and instruction you’ll need to make one ornament.
• Over the Moon Bookstore: “Natural Light,” filled with oil and acrylic paintings by John Carr Russell, is the January Art Show. It can be seen through Jan. 31 while the shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
• Studio 453: Sained-glass artist Jerry O’Dell will present an Artisan Open Studio from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. At 2 p.m., he will demonstrate the Tiffany method of creating stained glass; he will focus on soldering, and participants will be able to solder a piece to a project. The event is free.
For a complete schedule and map, go to downtowncrozetinitiative.com/crozet-second-saturdays.
ALC Copies will present a new show of watercolors by Sue Landes during January and February. An open house is planned for Feb. 7.
Head to 156 Carlton Road, Suite 104, betweena.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. ALC Copies is in the lower level, below Beer Run. For details, call (434) 295-2679.
Students in Virginia’s public schools have until Jan. 31 to submit artwork to the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher Art Contest.
Winning creations by students in kindergarten through 12th grade will appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to teachers from May 4 to 8 in observance of National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Winners will be chosen at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels. Each winner will receive a $150 gift card and $2,000 for his or her school’s art department.
For complete submission guidelines and all other details, go to ThankaTeacherVA.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.