An opening reception for “Time: Ann Lyne, John McCarthy, Ana Rendich” is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Les Yeux du Monde.
The gallery is kicking off its 25th year with a look back at its past and a look forward into its hopes for the future.
Artists McCarthy, who was known for his colors and gauzy paint handling, and Lyne, who merges reality and abstraction in her still lifes and landscapes, have been part of Les Yeux du Monde’s story since the beginning; McCarthy actually was one of the first visitors in 1995.
Rendich, a relative newcomer to the gallery, creates jewel-like works in resin and oil.
The exhibition can be seen through March 1. Plan to attend a lunch with Rendich on Feb. 19. Learn more online at LYDM.co, or call (434) 973-5566.
“How Do You ‘Cville?’” is a new photography exhibit by Allison Shomaker on view this month at Java Java Cafe.
Shomaker focuses on local businesses, and her exhibit explores local business owners’ stories of connection to and investment in the city.
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild members will meet at 1 p.m. Monday in Trinity Hall at Church of Our Saviour.
Kitty Dodd's demonstration will be "Watercolor Paints and Watercolor Pencils.
Guests are welcome. For information, call (434) 977-9469."
Head to The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia at 2 p.m. Saturday for a Saturday Special Tour: "The Inside World by Henry Skerritt and Visiting Artists."
"The Inside World" will present 112 memorial poles by 55 artists from remote Aboriginal communities in Arnhem Land. Originally used to contain the bones of the deceased at the final point of a complex funeral process, today's poles are created as works of art. Some of Australia's most respected contemporary artists are represented, including John Mawurndjul and Djambawa Marawili.
"The Inside World," a collaboration between The Fralin and the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia. The works come from the collections of philanthropists Debra and Dennis Scholl and Kluge-Ruhe. The Nevada Museum of Art organized the exhibition. A fully illustrated catalogue was edited by Henry Skerritt, curator of the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection.
The 10 finalists have been revealed for the 2020 City Art Bus Competition, and the public may vote until Jan. 31. Head to tomtomfest.com to vote for your favorite designs.
Two buses will be covered in winning designs. Winners of the sixth annual competition will be chosen by a combination of the public vote, votes from bus drivers at Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT and a juried panel's insights.
Taste of Art, an eight-week art class at The Center, will begin at noon Tuesday. Students will learn about drawing with graphite, colored pencils, markers and oil pastels; other topics will include printmaking, weaving, lettering, creating collages and painting with watercolors.
For the first class, plan to bring 11-inch by 14-inch drawing paper, a medium-hardness pencil (No. 2 or HB), an eraser and colored pencils. The instructor has plenty of donated pencils to share, so don’t buy a new set just for the class. Materials for future lessons will be discussed Tuesday on the first day of class.
The class is $85 for guests; members pay $75. Register and pay in person at the welcome desk, or go to online@thecentercville.org.
The Virginia Commission for the Arts is accepting applications for a variety of arts grants for projects, operations and activities scheduled to take place between July 1 of this year and June 30, 2021.
Head to arts.virginia.gov for eligibility requirements, grant deadlines and applications for general operating support grants, project grants, creative community partnership grants, artist in education grants and the teaching artist roster. For more information, call (804) 225-3132.
