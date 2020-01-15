Four County Players is offering its Palettes at the Players fundraising event at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s an opportunity to sip local Barboursville wines and create your own original painting.
An art instructor will be on hand to help participants create paintings to take home. The Bistro will be open for snacks and refills.
Tickets are $40. For details, visit fourcp.org or (540) 832-5355.
IX Art Park is opening a new immersive art space to help visitors fuel their imaginations.
The Looking Glass, which will open Saturday, is a 3,000-square-foot attraction that’s the first of its kind in Virginia.
Fourteen artists are bringing their styles and insights to the project, which includes digital and tactile installations. Look for works by decorative painter and interior designer John Owen, textile artist and designer Brielle DuFlon, mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson, visual and technology artist Jeff Dobrow, muralist and sculptor Chicho Lorenzo, mixed-media and felting artist Katarzyna Borek, muralist Agnieszka Zabawa, panther and sculptor Beatrix Ost, photographer Aaron Farrington, painter Bernie McCabe, glassblower Minh Martin, creature builder Joe Vena, sound designer Michael Moxham and lighting designer James Cunningham.
The attractions include a 50-foot caterpillar, a jungle hammock and a family of gnomes.
Tickets are $15 for adults; for children ages 13 and younger, it’s $12. Children must be accompanied by adults. Be prepared to book a 60-minute self-guided tour for a specific time. Tickets are available at the door or online at ixartpark.org.
Piedmont Pastelists will present "Expressions in Color," an exhibition of works in pastels, through March 5 in the Main Hospital Lobby at the University of Virginia Health System.
Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle will accept submissions for its annual Visual Arts Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 to 31 at WorkSource Enterprises at 1311 Carlton Ave.
The show can be seen from March 14 through Aug. 28 at Carver Recreation Center, and an opening ceremony is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 14.
Works accepted for the exhibition must be ready to hang, with wire no more than 2 inches from the top of each painting. Each artist included in the exhibition must have a disability.
Works cannot be larger than 3 feet by 3 feet, and all subject matter must be appropriate for young children to see. Works that are particularly heavy or fragile cannot be accepted; neither can sculptures or free-standing pieces.
The works will remain on view until Aug. 28, and they may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at Carver Recreation Center.
For complete submission guidelines and other information, call Diana Wilson at (434) 972-1730 or email accessarts.cvillealbemarle@gmail.com.
