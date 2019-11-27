Art Notes
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will present Tots and Dots: Bags, Baskets and Vessels at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday. Register in advance for the early visual literacy program for 6-month-olds through 4-year-olds and their caregivers.
The event begins with book time and a tour, and then it’s time for crafts. And, yes, crying babies are welcome. For details, visit kluge-ruhe.org.
Judith Ely’s new show, “The Pleasure of Your Company,” will open Monday at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.
An artist talk and reception will begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the gallery.
Visitors may view Ely’s paintings between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays; just enter Westminster-Canterbury’s front entrance and ask for directions to the gallery.
Randy Baskerville’s latest exhibit of oil paintings, “Pilgrimages: Travel Reflections on Canvas,” can be seen Sunday through Dec. 31 at Vitae Distillery.
Viewing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For details, call (434) 270-0317.
The winners of “Imagine a Day without Water,” the fifth annual art poster contest by the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority, have been announced:
» Lucy Sutton, a second-grader from Burnley-Moran Elementary School, won the first- and second-grade division.
» Timothy Choo, a third grader from Baker-Butler Elementary School, won the third- and fourth-grade division.
» Beatrice Mitchell, a fifth-grader from Crozet Elementary School, won the fifth- and sixth-grade division.
» Emily Zhu, an eighth-grader from Sutherland Middle School, won the seventh- and eighth-grade division.
» Manan Jani, a sixth-grader from Burley Middle School, won the Fan Favorite award.
Each of the five winners gets a $200 gift card and a water conservation goody bag, and each will see his or her artwork go on display around Charlottesville. Four teachers were selected for honors; Jaylen Crist of Crozet Elementary School, Betsy Agee of Crozet Elementary School, Sarah Healy of Greer Elementary School and Lily Brookman of Jackson-Via Elementary School each will receive a $200 gift card to be used for classroom projects.
The winning students and teachers will be honored at the Imagine a Day without Water Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Albemarle County Service Authority’s board room at 168 Spotnap Road.
The artists’ posters were selected from among more than 300 entries. The top 40 entries were available online for the public to vote on, and the Fan Favorite honor was selected by more than 1,895 votes. For information, go to www.charlottesville.org/artcontest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.