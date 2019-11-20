Art Notes

Marina Strocchi will present a lecture, “Family Connections: The Rise of Aboriginal Women’s Painting in the Desert,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum.

Strocchi’s presentation will share the history of a group of women artists who wanted to paint for the Papunya Tula Artists Company. Film footage captures a period of great change in the 1990s before the women went on to paint full time.

Learn more online at kluge-ruhe.org/family-connections/ or call (434) 244-0234.

A Second Street Gallery tradition is back this weekend. Glass artist Chip Hall of Frozen Motion Glass will present the annual glass ornament-blowing workshop from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in Studio 7 at McGuffey Art Center.

Sign up for a 10-minute slot to learn basic glass-blowing techniques, select the colors and designs for the ornament you’d like and then create your own keepsake.

The workshop is $35. For details, visit secondstreetgallery.org, email outreach@secondstreetgallery.org or call (434) 977-7284.

The Fralin Museum of Art will present the Looking Inward Meditative Art Tour at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Docent June Heintz will present a 45-minute exploration of art through several meditative practices. Reservations are required, so email museumoutreach@virginia.edu or dial (434) 243-2050.

Photographer Norm Carter is the recipient of the sixth annual Arts Award from the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund.

Carter has photographed events for Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle, Bridgeline, Hospice of the Piedmont, Special Olympics and Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Adaptive Program.

