How can you tell the difference between common signs of aging and signs of cognitive decline in older adults?
As we age, it is normal to experience more difficulty remembering names of people and names for objects. However irritating it is to have that “tip of the tongue” phenomenon, it is normal. Not recognizing familiar people, rather than just not being able to recall names, is a warning sign.
Remembering details of an event, particularly under time pressure, becomes harder with age. On the other hand, completely forgetting recent events is more worrisome. Forgetting to do things that should be well known, like making a recipe that has been made many times or forgetting how to get somewhere familiar, are also warning signs.
Just like aging involves slowing down physically, aging also makes it harder to think quickly and to attend to several things at once. Dividing your attention between multiple tasks, such as watching television while balancing the checkbook, is more difficult with age. That said, younger people overestimate their ability to multi-task.
Changes in self-care, such as choosing clothing that is not appropriate for the season or an event, also can represent abnormal decline.
A one-time issue does not in itself cause concern; rather, it is an ongoing pattern that can be indicative of something more than normal age-related change.
It is important to seek a professional assessment if you are concerned that your memory and other thinking abilities are worse than they should be. This includes talking to your doctor and getting neuropsychological testing, which can determine if the changes that you are experiencing are abnormal for you. An appropriate assessment involves a clinical interview to clarify your concerns and an assessment of your abilities relative to other people your age and with similar education levels. It is important to remember that some changes in memory are normal with aging and that dementia is different from normal age-related decline.
For more information about the clinic, visit uvahealth.com/locations/profile/memory-and-aging-care-clinic.
