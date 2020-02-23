What are some tips for helping people cope with grief following the loss of a loved one?
As a board-certified, licensed clinical psychologist, I help people cope with grief related to the death of a loved one. Each death is unique and, thus, understanding the relationships and experiences of people is important in guiding them through their grief.
Coping with the loss of a close friend or family member may be one of the hardest challenges that many of us face. When we lose a spouse, sibling or parent, the loss can be especially intense.
Even though we all understand that loss is a natural part of life, we still can be overcome by shock and confusion, leading to significant feelings of sadness or depression. Although the sadness typically improves as time passes, grieving is an important process in order to cope with these feelings. It is important to remember that there is no “normal” time period for grieving, and that each person may grieve differently.
However, the American Psychological Association does provide some strategies that may help people cope with grief and help come to terms with loss:
• Take care of yourself and your family. Give yourself permission to rest, eat and exercise.
• Accept your feelings. You may feel all kinds of emotions after the death of someone close. Sadness, anger, frustration and even exhaustion are all normal.
• Talk about the death of your loved one with friends and colleagues in order to understand what happened and remember your friend or family member. Denying the death is not helpful and ultimately may make you feel worse.
• Reach out and help others dealing with the loss. This can make you feel better and help others.
• Remember and celebrate the lives of your loved ones. For example, you can donate in honor of the person who died, or plant a tree in his or her honor.
Humans are resilient, and many people will find their grief decreases naturally over time. If you feel stuck or overwhelmed by your emotions, or your grief is lasting longer than expected, it may be helpful to talk with a licensed psychologist or other mental health professional who can help you cope with your feelings and find ways to get back on track.
For more information about mental health services, visit uvahealth.com/services/mental-health.
