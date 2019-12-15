What is ventricular tachycardia, and what treatment options are available?
Ventricular tachycardia (VT) is an abnormally fast heart rhythm arising from the heart’s lower chambers (ventricles). It is a common cause of sudden cardiac death and is an increasingly common source of referrals to cardiac electrophysiologists, who are cardiologists who specialize in the treatment of heart rhythm abnormalities. It most often occurs in patients with reduced heart function and scar tissue in the heart, either from a previous heart attack, viral infection or genetic condition. However, VT also may occur in patients with structurally normal hearts in which the fast rhythm represents a primary electrical abnormality.
The most common symptoms of ventricular tachycardia include palpitations (the sensation that the heart is beating abnormally fast), feeling lightheaded or passing out. Patients who have previously received an implantable defibrillator, a device designed to restore a regular heartbeat by delivering an electric shock to the heart, may receive uncomfortable discharges or shocks from the device if it detects an episode of ventricular tachycardia.
Patients presenting with ventricular tachycardia typically undergo an evaluation to check for underlying heart disease. This often includes an echocardiogram — an ultrasound to check the structure and function of the heart — and evaluation for coronary artery disease.
Treatment options for ventricular tachycardia may include an implantable defibrillator to prevent sudden cardiac death, as well as treatments to prevent VT episodes. Therapies to suppress VT include medications or a catheter ablation procedure. In most cases, ablation is performed by advancing a plastic wire through an artery or vein to reach the inside surface of the heart. The abnormal area causing VT is located and then cauterized and eliminated. An ablation procedure typically takes several hours to perform and involves an overnight stay in the hospital. It is an alternative to starting or increasing medications to suppress the abnormal rhythm. UVa Health has several highly trained physicians specializing in the treatment of ventricular tachycardia.
For more information on ventricular tachycardia and other heart rhythm disorders, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-rhythm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.