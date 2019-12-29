When is a heart valve repair or replacement necessary, and what treatment options are available?
Heart valves keep the heart functioning efficiently by moving blood through the heart to the vital organs. With wear and tear, valves can fail by narrowing (stenosis) or leaking (regurgitation). When advanced, valve dysfunction causes symptoms of heart failure (shortness of breath) or chest pain.
The aortic and mitral valves most frequently require replacement or repair. The aortic valve develops calcifications and narrows as we age. It is generally recommended once a patient has severe aortic stenosis with symptoms to consider valve replacement. Aortic valve replacement takes about 45 minutes via a needle stick in the groin using a bovine (cow) valve mounted on a stent that pushes aside the old valve (transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR). Patients are typically home within two days and can usually resume full activities in one week. Open-heart or minimally invasive surgery is reserved for patients who have complicated anatomy or extensive heart disease.
Mitral regurgitation (MR) may stem from a weak, dilated heart causing the valve to be pulled apart, or from backwards prolapsing of the valve. There are several options, depending on the type of leak and the patient’s overall health. For low-risk patients, the valve can be repaired through a minimally invasive incision on the right side of the chest without breaking the breastbone. There are benefits to early surgery, even in patients without symptoms, if valve repair can be performed at a valve center of excellence, such as the University of Virginia Advanced Valve Center. For higher-risk patients who may not be candidates for surgery, a MitraClip procedure (which clips together the leaking part of the valve through a needle stick in the groin) can decrease the leakage in the least invasive way. Finally, for those patients whose valves cannot be repaired, valve replacement can be performed either through surgery (minimally invasive or open heart), or through new procedures that do not require stopping the heart, which are being investigated as part of clinical trials.
For more information about heart valve repair and replacement, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-valve-disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.